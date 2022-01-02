Who was Lil Devin? 24-year-old rapper allegedly killed in home invasion

On Friday, December 31, 2021, rising rapper Lil Devin was killed at his family's home during a New Year's party. As per law enforcement officers who responded to the call, the late rapper was found with injuries to his chest.

The late rapper, whose real name is Devin Swain, was taken to a nearby hospital in Anderson, Indiana. The 24-year-old died at the hospital, presumably from the injuries sustained in his chest.

Anderson police officers initially responded to the call of a home invasion and robbery at the rapper's family home in the Lockerbie Court apartment complex. As per the reports, Lil Devin was attacked by a group of intruding masked men. The attackers absconded from the scene before the police arrived.

What is known about Lil Devin?

Before moving out to Los Angeles, California, Lil Devin (aka Devin Swain) presumably grew up in Anderson, Indiana. He is believed to have recently lived in Malibu as well. The 24-year-old started his rapping career around 2016 -2017 when he posted his songs on YouTube.

After releasing his mixtapes and other singles in 2018, Devin dropped his first studio album, titled 448gz, which had 23 tracks. The album was followed by Still Gettin' off, Vol 1, released in the same year and had eight tracks.

In 2020, Lil Devin dropped another studio album titled 4eva ME, with 15 tracks. The late rapper's last album was in 2021, titled 900 Vet, and had 18 songs. 900 Vet was dedicated to his late relative Courtney C. Cox. Swain was associated with hip hop event organizer and promoting venture TenToesEntertainment.

As per Fox 59 News, Lil Devin was a mentor figure to budding 14-year-old rapper Rashawn Samuels.

What did Lil Devin's family and associates say about his killing?

Lil Devin's brother Donald Cox spoke to Fox 59 and said,

"It was traumatic, very traumatic, something that I wouldn't want anyone to ever go through...I wouldn't wish that on anyone's family."

Meanwhile, his mentee Rashawn Samuels said,

"He was a good person, and he was all about all the kids staying in school, doing good, listen to your parents. He was a good, respectful, loving person. He didn't deserve it. He was a good person…"

Also Read Article Continues below

Following the news of the rapper's unfortunate demise, multiple followers took to their social media to post their condolences. Meanwhile, Anderson Police stated that the investigation is still underway and sought relevant information regarding the intruders' identities.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar