What is G-Eazy's net worth? Rappers fortune explored as he pleads guilty for disorderly conduct

G-Eazy recently appeared in court and pled guilty to charges of disorderly conduct. The rapper was arrested in September on two counts of assault after allegedly attacking two people outside a hotel in New York City.

He was released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date. According to TMZ, charges against the musician have now been reduced to misconduct from an initial charge of misdemeanor assault.

As per the latest developments, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has assigned the singer to a diversion program that would include three Manhattan Justice Opportunities sessions in place of sentenced prison time.

The rapper would reportedly be required to attend meetings with social workers and help lead people in need onto a positive path. G-Eazy is scheduled to appear in court in January 2022 following completion of his current program.

A look into G-Eazy's fortune in 2021

G-Eazy has an estimated net value of $12 million (Image via Getty Images)

G-Eazy, aka Gerald Earl Gillum, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and music producer. He is often deemed as one of the most popular contemporary hip hop artists in the world.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an approximate net worth of $12 million. The majority of his earnings come from his successful music career. He began his journey as a record producer during his teenage years. He also joined a local hip hop crew called The Bad Boyz and released songs via MySpace.

The 32-year-old gained popularity through his mixtapes and released his debut album The Epidemic LP in 2009. He also started earning a significant fortune by opening for popular artists like Drake, Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne. He went on to release a second studio album Must Be Nice in 2012 while performing on the Vans Warped Tour.

The Me, Myself & I hitmaker catapulted to fame with his first major-label album, These Things Happen in 2014. The album made it to third place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He went on to release two more albums When It’s Dark Out and The Beautiful & Damned in 2015 and 2017, respectively. His much-awaited sixth studio album These Things Happen Too was launched in September 2021.

G-Eazy earned considerable revenue from global sales, streams, plays and distribution of his music. He also headlined several sold-out tours and music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits.

He has collaborated with popular artists like Britney Spears, DJ Carnage and Kehlani for his recording endeavors.

In addition to his musical success, the rapper has also garnered a fortune from his endorsements and brand associations with popular companies like Levi’s, Panther, Adidas, 1800 Tequila and Shoe Palace, among others.

Edited by Siddharth Satish