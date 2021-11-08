What is Bella Twins' net worth? Fortune explored ahead of WWE stars' 'The Bachelorette' debut

The Bella Twins are most popularly known for their stint on WWE as a professional wrestling tag team. Along with their wrestling careers, identical twins Nikki and Brie Bella have worked on multiple television projects and business ventures.

All the hustle has helped the sisters amass a combined net worth of a whopping $20 million. Read on to find out more about their fortune.

About Bella Twins' combined net worth

The Bella Twins have successfully been in the limelight for over a decade now, which doesn't make their $20 million empire difficult to digest.

Former Divas Champions, the Bella Twins, spent many years with the WWE. Nikki had the honor of being the longest-reigning Diva, while Brie only held the title once. The sisters were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

The twins have been featured in several films and TV productions, including Psych, Total Divas, and MTV's Ridiculousness.

The duo voiced characters in the animated film The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown and appeared at the Miss USA 2013 pageant, the MTV Europe Music Awards, and the Teen Choice Awards.

The Bella Twins run their own YouTube channel, a wine label called Belle Radici, a clothing line called Birdiebee, a body and beauty line called Nicole + Brizee, and a successful podcast, The Bellas Podcast.

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Hit reality-dating series The Bachelorette Season 18 is keeping fans hooked with loads of drama. Set to premiere on November 9, the upcoming episode will see guest stars The Bella Twins and Andy Grammer.

Episode 4 starts with Michelle Young going on an adrenaline-pumping joyride at the BMW Performance Center alongside one lucky contestant.

The bachelors prepare to be part of an epic slumber party hosted by WWE superstars, The Bella Twins. Due to all the attention on the twins, Michelle feels ignored in a way that's familiar to her past, forcing her to share the truth with the group. The evening will also feature a jokester and a surprise performance by Andy Grammer.

The drama doesn't stop there as one participant makes a bold move at the cocktail ceremony, compelling Michelle to make some tough choices as she hands out her prized roses.

Here's a sneak peek of week 4:

The Bachelorette Season 18 episode 4 will premiere on November 9 on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Shaheen Banu