Who are Nick Cannon’s 7 kids? Inside rapper’s family life as he responds to Saweetie’s “I want some babies” tweet

Rapper Saweetie wishes to have children, and Nick Cannon seems to be ready for it. The former admitted her parental desires in a recent tweet, and it looks like she is now prepared to become a mother.

While the tweet was flooded with several comments, Nick retweeted it with a curious face, a ninja, a laughing face, and a guy raising his hand emoji. The hand-raising emoji seemingly denoted that he is also ready to become a father.

Saweetie has not yet answered whether Nick’s proposition is enough for her or not. An official statement is awaited from both rappers.

Nick Cannon’s children and previous relationships

Also known as Nicholas Scott Cannon, he is a popular comedian, actor, rapper, and television presenter. Nick started his career as a teenager on the sketch comedy series All That and continued to host shows like America’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and more.

Apart from being a familiar face in the entertainment industry, Nick Cannon is also a proud father of seven children. The 41-year-old has been married once and has seven children with four women.

Nick Cannon attends the ‘Chi-Raq’ photo call during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 16, 2016, in Berlin, Germany (Image via Getty Images)

The Drumline actor first married singer and songwriter Mariah Carey in April 2008. The ceremony took place at Carey’s private estate on Windermere Island, Bahamas. They welcomed fraternal twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott, in April 2011.

Although Cannon and Carey filed for divorce in 2014, they reunited in 2015, but the divorce was finalized in 2016.

The Underclassman star then became the father of two children with model Brittany Bell. Their son, Golden, was born in February 2017, and their daughter, Powerful Queen, was born in December 2020.

Nick Cannon’s twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, were born in June 2021 with DJ Abby De La Rosa. He welcomed another son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott in the same month.

Nick Cannon’s career in brief

Nick Cannon has been a part of several films like The Killing Room, School Dance, Chi-Raq, and more. The debut album of his name was released in 2003. He appeared as TJ Harper in Goal II: Living the Dream in 2007.

Cannon also recorded two singles, Dime Piece and My Wife, in 2006. The singles were meant to be for an album titled Stages which, unfortunately, was never released.

He also endorsed Kanye West’s 2020 presidential campaign after the latter made a guest appearance on his podcast, Cannon’s Class.

