Shakira was attacked by boars in Barcelona, but Twitter finds it funny 

Shakira recently posted a story on Instagram sharing her ordeal after being attacked by wild boars in a Barcelona park. In the video, the superstar pop singer mentioned aggressive wild boars charging at her and her eight-year-old son during their vacation.
The Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) singer explained that she and her son were taking a stroll in the park. The boars snatched her purse, which had her belongings, including her phone. Later, she found her bag shredded in several places and covered with dirt once the animals left it alone. She elaborated by saying:
"Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag. They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."
She addressed her son and said:
"Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mommy stood up to the wild boar."
The singer shares her son Milan with her partner, footballer Gerard Pique.
While it was not mentioned explicitly, Shakira and her son appeared to be unscathed after the attack.
Wild boars creating nuisance is not an uncommon phenomenon in Barcelona. According to CBS, in 2016, police in Spain received 1,187 calls about hogs attacking dogs, running into cars, and holding up traffic. In 2013, a police officer accidentally shot his partner while aiming at a boar.
Shakira's story amused twitter
While most followers of the singer sympathized with her trauma, some were amused by the absurdity of the incident. This spawned several memes targeting the boars.
Also Read
The paparazzi spotted the Hips Don't Lie singer on October 2 in Barcelona for the first time since the incident with the boars. The 44-year-old is coincidentally vacationing in Barcelona just as she faces trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain.