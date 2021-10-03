Shakira was attacked by boars in Barcelona, but Twitter finds it funny 

Shakira recently posted a story on Instagram sharing her ordeal after being attacked by wild boars in a Barcelona park. In the video, the superstar pop singer mentioned aggressive wild boars charging at her and her eight-year-old son during their vacation.

The Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) singer explained that she and her son were taking a stroll in the park. The boars snatched her purse, which had her belongings, including her phone. Later, she found her bag shredded in several places and covered with dirt once the animals left it alone. She elaborated by saying:

"Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag. They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."

She addressed her son and said:

"Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mommy stood up to the wild boar."

The singer shares her son Milan with her partner, footballer Gerard Pique.

While it was not mentioned explicitly, Shakira and her son appeared to be unscathed after the attack.

Wild boars creating nuisance is not an uncommon phenomenon in Barcelona. According to CBS, in 2016, police in Spain received 1,187 calls about hogs attacking dogs, running into cars, and holding up traffic. In 2013, a police officer accidentally shot his partner while aiming at a boar.

Shakira's story amused twitter

While most followers of the singer sympathized with her trauma, some were amused by the absurdity of the incident. This spawned several memes targeting the boars.

HBln @Slvdr4prez The wild boar that took Shakira’s purse

👜🐗💨💃🏽 The wild boar that took Shakira’s purse

👜🐗💨💃🏽 https://t.co/9DRJOrWTbh

🐐GoldenGoat🐐 @CabraDorada POV: you’re Shakira doing your new moon ritual in the Barcelona woods and….



Wild Boar: POV: you’re Shakira doing your new moon ritual in the Barcelona woods and….



Wild Boar: https://t.co/fgm3Atd5IN

likaon @Lika1one "purse or life, waka waka!" - told wild boar to Shakira.

They planned the action on top secret Faceboar in darknet. Nobody could predict it. "purse or life, waka waka!" - told wild boar to Shakira.

They planned the action on top secret Faceboar in darknet. Nobody could predict it. https://t.co/kJzxohOur4

jordan @the_fatman99 me having to shoot a wild boar because they attacked shakira me having to shoot a wild boar because they attacked shakira https://t.co/K6vGxD5iHL

♡⛤A𝖒𝖇𝖊𝖗 𝕺𝖍!⛧♡ @AmberOngouori I literally didn't think the Shakira boar attack story was real until I saw her vid; I'm glad her and her son are okay but WHAT EVEN IS 2021 I literally didn't think the Shakira boar attack story was real until I saw her vid; I'm glad her and her son are okay but WHAT EVEN IS 2021 https://t.co/t3qouWGvq4

a guy. @lyfeofguy Shakira’s next album after the wild boar attack: Shakira’s next album after the wild boar attack: https://t.co/69ilzXPso8

pinkbro ⚡️🍂 @pinkbluepastell Omg after boar 🐗 attack shakira messaged me 🥺 she needs my help Omg after boar 🐗 attack shakira messaged me 🥺 she needs my help https://t.co/g09H7sM6YJ

Matt Linder @dofbutterflies How I'd save Shakira from a boar attack. How I'd save Shakira from a boar attack. https://t.co/3KnPWB7xvo

G @flacitadsombras wild boar to shakira wild boar to shakira https://t.co/39yJvoEozk

The paparazzi spotted the Hips Don't Lie singer on October 2 in Barcelona for the first time since the incident with the boars. The 44-year-old is coincidentally vacationing in Barcelona just as she faces trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain.

