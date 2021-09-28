"Unfortunately won’t be again": David Warner's cryptic comment on Instagram about SRH future

David Warner, who was dropped from the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI against Rajasthan Royals, sent the internet into a frenzy with a cryptic comment on an Instagram post by the franchise.

"Is WARNER in the stadium... We didn't spot him?!!" one user commented on a post by SRH about the match against RR on Instagram.

Replying to the comment, Warner wrote "nope but we will win". This led to a flurry of comments, and another user wrote "Daveyyyy I'm crying take some rest give a power-packed comeback buddy."

David Warner's response to a fan on Instagram

This is when Warner dropped the comment that has left fans shook.

"Unfortunately won’t be again but keep supporting please," he wrote.

Warner had a disastrous campaign with the bat that saw him dropped first from captaincy and then from the playing XI. And now, his comment has sparked speculation about whether this is going to be his final season with the team that he has led to the IPL title once.

If Warner does leave, it would end a 7-year association with the franchise.

SRH find a win without David Warner

Warner had found his way back into the playing XI when IPL 2021 resumed after a Covid-enforced break due to the unavailability of Jonny Bairstow.

However, his poor form continued, leading to him getting the drop in favour of Jason Roy. Roy hit a fine half-century on debut for the team to help SRH dig out a 7-wicket win against the Royals.

Chasing 165, Roy and Wriddhiman Saha got SRH off to a quick start. After Saha's departure following a 57-run stand, captain Williamson joined Roy and the two put on another 57-run partnership.

Roy was dismissed by Chetan Sakariya, but Williamson and Abhishek Garg completed the chase with relative ease to bring some smiles in the SRH camp, despite the team being out of contention for the playoffs.

