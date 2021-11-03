"Legendary" - Rihanna recreates Gunna's viral New York Fashion Week look for Halloween, and fans can't get enough of it

Rihanna revealed her Halloween costume on Instagram and it received multiple reactions from fans. She recreated the style based off of a month-old post by rapper Gunna who also reacted to Rihanna's look.

The above image by the Barbadian singer was recreated in the style of Gunna, who might have been criticized over his choice of fashion clothing at the New York Fashion Week last month. However, it was appreciated by owner of Fenty Beauty and one of the most popular names in the fashion and music industry.

Rihanna dons Gunna ensemble for Halloween

Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, also known as Gunna, was born on June 14, 1993. He is an American rapper best known for his collaborations with Lil Baby and Young Thug. He has signed with the latter's record label YSL Records along with 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records.

Rihanna debuted her 2021 Halloween look on Sunday, October 31, based on the rapper's infamous New York Fashion Week ensemble.

The outfit includes tall Rick Owen boots, a sheer long-sleeve sweater, shorts, sunglasses, chains and a leather vest which was initially worn by the rapper in the previous month for the New York Fashion Week event. She even copied the way that Gunna had posed on his Instagram post.

It wasn't too long before Gunna noticed the recreated Halloween pictures on the internet and commented:

"Nawww U OVERLY WON"

Complex Style @ComplexStyle Rihanna recreates Gunna’s viral New York Fashion Week look for Halloween. complex.com/style/rihanna-… Rihanna recreates Gunna’s viral New York Fashion Week look for Halloween. complex.com/style/rihanna-…

cryptic incognito @CrypticNoHoes why did Rihanna go as Gunna for Halloween 😭😭 why did Rihanna go as Gunna for Halloween 😭😭 https://t.co/YwzZIh5DTx

BASED @crackcobain__ Rihanna dressed up as gunna and ate that nigga up In his own fit Rihanna dressed up as gunna and ate that nigga up In his own fit

Fenty Headlines @FentyHeadlines Rihanna shared halloween poses as Rapper Gunna. 🦇 Rihanna shared halloween poses as Rapper Gunna. 🦇 https://t.co/SjS9PeeclF

"You don't know," is what Gunna said about how he knows when a "look" works.

"You gotta have the confidence to know it is. Not everybody is gonna like what I wear, but majority of people are. Everybody's not gonna understand what I wear because they don't shop from where I shop."

The YSL rapper has opened up about his fashion sense in the past, recently telling GQ that he’s never aiming to make a “look” with his fashion.

Gunna’s look was originally dogged by Joe Budden and many others, with the podcaster writing on Instagram stories:

“Don't wanna hear a word about my outfits ever again.”

tiller @brysontiller @rihanna you made that shit look fresh can’t lie 😂 @rihanna you made that shit look fresh can’t lie 😂

Mikey💕 @Mikeysorad @rihanna It’s not about who did it first it’s bout who did it right 🤣 @rihanna It’s not about who did it first it’s bout who did it right 🤣

Luiz Felipe Maniezzi @LuizManiezzi @rihanna Where is the album queen!?? We love you, but we need some music! Please. I never had begging you nothing. @rihanna Where is the album queen!?? We love you, but we need some music! Please. I never had begging you nothing.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Fenty Beauty CEO's Halloween outfit appears to be an exact copy of Gunna’s NYFW look from earlier in the season. The picture earned nearly 2 million double taps and over 25,000 comments within an hour of it being posted.

Edited by Allan Mathew