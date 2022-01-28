Where did the TikTok Celine Dion challenge originate from? Viral trend explained

Tiktok has turned Celine Dion into a challenge and in the best way possible. Fans of the singer are taking up the virtual stage to perform their version of the hit song “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now," and some of them are doing it with great flair.

The challenge is called the "Celine Dion challenge," which popped up on the app in December last year but has found major popularity this week since Mandy Moore joined the bandwagon.

Where did the TikTok Celine Dion challenge originate from?

There is no official origin of the challenge, but it can be traced back to the 2020 NFL commercial video, played by ESPN to promote the league's return. The video included a compilation animatedly of Seattle Seahawks players lip-syncing to the 1996 hit song.

The video may have inspired the crowd at TikTok to create their versions.

The challenge is fairly simple: users lip-sync the song chorus while giving their best, most dramatic performance. The simplicity of the challenge makes it fun, super versatile and open to variations. Users utilize intricate choreography, extravagant clothing, spotlights and even leaf blowers in their videos.

Some of the famous faces that have taken part in the challenge are Mandy Moore, Jordin Sparks, and Michael Buble.

Moore took part in the challenge dressed as her This Is Us character, Rebecca Pearson. Sterling K. Brown and Jon Huertas accompanied her in the video, which has collected over 700,000 likes.

Buble, too, took help from his friends, who popped confetti and marched with the Canadian flag while he performed. He held a Stanley Cup replica in hand and performed in front of an ice-hockey goal post.

Meanwhile, Sparks added a twist to the challenge as she cut off the music in the middle and sang a part of the song, showcasing her powerful vocals.

The internet reacts to the challenge

Celine Dion is a world-celebrated artist worldwide, who has won five Grammy Awards, and the media refers to her as the "Queen of Power Ballads." Her fans are embracing a trend that celebrates their favorite artists.

Joan... @RibenaDrinkard The Celine Dion trend\challenge on tiktok gives me so much joy.

Exactly the way we all imagined singing the song The Celine Dion trend\challenge on tiktok gives me so much joy.Exactly the way we all imagined singing the song

#whaysay @tinniextine That Celine dion challenge be so good imagine if someone hyped you like that damn That Celine dion challenge be so good imagine if someone hyped you like that damn

TZA @Prof_Altrusitic I’m loving this Celine Dion challenge I’m loving this Celine Dion challenge

Molly Horan Parry 🌹 @mollyhoran I LIVED the Céline Dion TikTok challenge from 1996 onward. So happy to see the rest of y’all catch up. I LIVED the Céline Dion TikTok challenge from 1996 onward. So happy to see the rest of y’all catch up.

Murphy Murphy @MurphyM82283433 Michael Buble takes the 'Celine Dion Challenge' to a new level Michael Buble takes the 'Celine Dion Challenge' to a new level

⏳&⏳ @giowebstar The feminine urge to do the Celine Dion challenge The feminine urge to do the Celine Dion challenge 😭

T 💙🤍 @macbananas for all the adorable kiddos and doggos playing along. My current guilty pleasure is watching all these people do the Celine Dion challenge on IG. Extrafor all the adorable kiddos and doggos playing along. My current guilty pleasure is watching all these people do the Celine Dion challenge on IG. Extra ❤️ for all the adorable kiddos and doggos playing along. 😂😂😂

Pandora’s Box first recorded the viral song but found immense fame after Dion covered it in 1996. The singer recently canceled her planned concerts due to health issues.

Edited by Srijan Sen