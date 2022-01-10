"Go Little Rockstar" actual lyrics explained as wholesome TikTok twist goes viral 

Social media users have been endlessly using the Go little Rockstar viral audio clip for their videos. To netizens’ surprise, the lyrics have been misheard. However, the song has been used over a billion times on TikTok alone.

The audio clip which blew up on TikTok is used for inspirational and heartwarming videos but the lyrics to that same is actually “Pope Is A Rockstar.”

The song went viral in December. Many used it for videos including adorable pets, celebrations and people going through personal challenges. Speaking of the Go Little Rockstar audio clip, TikTok said in a statement:

"We're honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars.”

Who wrote the viral “Go Little Rockstar” song?

The viral audio clip is a snippet from duo SALES, who originally wrote Pope Is A Rockstar. The song was released by the Florida-natives in 2016 but is gaining massive traction at the moment. Reacting to the song going viral, SALES member Lauren Morgan said:

“I was on our stats because we just released a single, and I noticed ‘Pope [Is a Rockstar]’ was getting a lot of plays, which I thought was weird.”

The musician revealed that they were inspired by a grocery store cashier when they wrote Pope Is a Rockstar.

Speaking of the popularity associated with the lyrics, they said:

“The lyric, ‘Go little rockstar,’ is so cool. I'm kind of upset I didn't think of that.”

Furthermore, they appreciated the love received by their song and added that:

“People can sing whatever they want. It’s totally cool with us.”

This is not the first piece of music from the band which has gone viral online, their songs Renee, written in 2013, and Chinese New Year from 2014 have also been used in TikTok videos and Instagram reels.

Pope Is a Rockstar currently holds the 45th spot on Spotify’s Viral 50 Global Chart. It has amassed over 66 million streams.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul