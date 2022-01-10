TikTok's raw egg peeling trend explained as videos go viral on platform

TikTok is a Pandora's box of challenges, and a new one just emerged from it. "Raw egg peeling challenge" is becoming very popular on the app. Oddly-satisfying, the trend is slowly creeping up everywhere on the internet.

The challenge originated from doctors and surgeons. They made videos of meticulously removing hard shells off a raw egg.

While beating the challenge is hard, taking part is quite simple and easy to pull off - which is part of the reason it went viral.

What is TikTok's raw egg peeling challenge?

The challenge includes a person trying to slowly remove the hard shell of an egg, leaving behind an intact membrane with the egg inside. People start by lightly tapping and cracking the shell. Then they use various tools like tweezers, toothpicks, cuticle pushers and metal blemish extractors to help them get the shell removed piece by piece.

Medical practitioners have long partaken in this exercise, as it provides them with the skills to operate on wounds and surgeries. The task needs utmost care and attention - if the egg membrane is torn, they have to start over again.

The exercise was transformed into a challenge on the popular platform a few years ago but only became popular last month. There are now over 14 million videos under the hashtag #eggpeelchallenge.

The challenge is said to be calming, and viewers instantly connect to the challenger and root for them.

Viral on social media

The challenge is going viral on social media thanks to its sensory calming ability, and lines up with videos such as ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response), Mukbangs, slime, cleaning videos, among others.

Popular YouTuber Ludwig, too, tried the challenge on his YouTube channel. The video has amassed over 480,000 views.

Users on Twitter couldn't stop talking about the challenge:

🧟‍♂️🪦 @SEMATARYLOUIS the temptation to do the challenge where you peel the raw egg because i’m convinced i could do it the temptation to do the challenge where you peel the raw egg because i’m convinced i could do it

Tay  @Tatertots0 The egg peel challenge Better be in season 2 of squid game The egg peel challenge Better be in season 2 of squid game

need nap. @Skendilee No thoughts just 5am tiktok egg peel challenge No thoughts just 5am tiktok egg peel challenge

Pmac Mada @adam_campagnolo I peeled the shell off a raw egg like it were hardboiled, the egg was held in by the squishy membrane! If you're bored, peel a raw egg, it's a lot of fun #Challenge I peeled the shell off a raw egg like it were hardboiled, the egg was held in by the squishy membrane! If you're bored, peel a raw egg, it's a lot of fun #Challenge

bubba @bubbashah Tiktoks mad, there’s challenges, relationship advice, dancing and I’ve just watched a man peel an egg for the last 20 mins??? Tiktoks mad, there’s challenges, relationship advice, dancing and I’ve just watched a man peel an egg for the last 20 mins???

Also Read Article Continues below

The Raw Egg Peel Challenge is definitely one of the less hazardous and life-threatening challenges to come out of the platform. If you fail, all you are left with are wasted raw eggs.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee