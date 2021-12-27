What is the One Chip Challenge? AOC participates in viral trend and amasses hilarious reactions

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, decided to heat things up this Christmas. The politician took part in a viral social media challenge in her Instagram live.

The "One Chip Challenge" that first went viral at the beginning of 2020 involves ingesting a super hot triangular chip. The challenge includes eating a fiery chip and avoiding any food or drink for as long as one can.

More about the One Chip Challenge

Paqui's One Chip Challenge is the world's spiciest chip, flavored with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers. The challenge rose to popularity through YouTube, where people attempted to defeat the chip by eating a whole piece and waiting as long as they could before eating or drinking to soothe the burn.

The One Chip Challenge (Image via Amazon)

Some of the most famous names who have already taken on the challenge are Kristen Bell, Sheinelle Jones, and Shaquille O'Neal.

The chip can be found on Amazon for around $20.

AOC takes on the One Chip Challenge

The progressive politician has always been active on social media, connecting with her followers and supporters. This Christmas, AOC decided to do a live from her Instagram page and wish her followers for the holidays.

She started her live wishing everyone and casual chit-chat. AOC revealed to the watchers that she had received the world's hottest chip as a gift, which she would be attempting to eat during the live.

The New York Congresswoman made some funny remarks about her decision-making skills but assured the followers that she had already geared up with milk and drinks.

She said:

"I have oat milk, like a proper millennial, I guess. I have some bubble water. I'm really scared, you'll. I don't know how bad this is."

She got worried after looking at the chip as it comes in black color. AOC then broke it into a few pieces and ate it in one go. Every live watcher could see the reaction on her face as she finally started to taste the spice from the chip.

A few more seconds passed, and AOC was gasping for air and screaming while she tried to cool her mouth. After struggling for 1 minute and 50 seconds, she caved in and had her sip on water.

Internet's reaction to the One Chip Challenge

After AOC's live ended, netizens started to post their thoughts about the video. While some found it funny, others mocked the politician, asking her to do more important work.

hasanabi @hasanthehun every republican in congress has to outdo @AOC 's one chip challenge time if they want to talk smack in the future. every republican in congress has to outdo @AOC's one chip challenge time if they want to talk smack in the future.

🪓El Chopo🪓 @ChopWontStop @RealJonCover Nothing wrong with that. I thought it was funny. Prolly the most real she’s ever been. @RealJonCover Nothing wrong with that. I thought it was funny. Prolly the most real she’s ever been.

Ivon @xoIvon Just watched @AOC doing the one chip challenge on Instagram. She ate the WHOLE thing. Are you ok???? Lol we need a update! Just watched @AOC doing the one chip challenge on Instagram. She ate the WHOLE thing. Are you ok???? Lol we need a update!

kelsey @yeslek_retrac aoc doing the one chip challenge is my final straw of me wanting her to be president aoc doing the one chip challenge is my final straw of me wanting her to be president

AOC did pretty well against the chip that comes in casket-shaped packaging, and her fans will look forward to more such activities involving their favorite politician.

