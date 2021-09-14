"$30,000 per ticket": AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress at Met Gala 2021 leaves the internet grossly divided

American politician AOC recently took the internet by storm after attending the Met Gala 2021 wearing a 'Tax the Rich' themed dress. She was also one of the few politicians to attend the star-studded event in its more than 70 year long history.

The theme of this year’s Met Gala revolved around celebrating American fashion. Therefore, the 31-year-old Democrat decided to send a debatable political message to America through her wardrobe.

AOC donned a white Brother Vellies gown with a 'Tax the Rich' message written in red on the back of her dress. The outfit was designed by Canadian fashion designer Aurora James. According to Vogue, the politician also carried a purse containing the same message as her dress.

AOC took to Instagram to share a picture of her Met Gala 2021 dress. She also explained the reason behind the choice of her outfit:

“The medium is the message. Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds - and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met. The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich.”

However, AOC’s outfit sparked a huge debate online as netizens presented their contradictory opinions on the message. While some praised the politician’s choice of dress, others termed the move hypocritical, stating that her message contradicted the lavish nature of the $30,000 ticket fashion event.

Twitter reacts to AOC’s Met Gala 2021 outfit

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, is an American politician and social activist associated with the Democratic Party. She has been serving as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019.

She defeated Joe Crowley in 2018 and became the youngest woman to serve in the U.S. Congress at the age of 29. She was re-elected after defeating John Cummings in the 2020 elections. She is also one of the first female members of the Democratic Socialists of America to serve in Congress.

AOC is known for advocating several issues like workplace democracy, guaranteed federal jobs, medical care for everyone and free tuition in public colleges, among others.

She has also voiced her support for Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package and consistently asked for increased taxes on wealthy Americans. She recently attempted to share the same message through her Met Gala outfit.

However, her controversial 'Tax the Rich' dress left the internet completely divided. While many appreciated her creative decision to spread the important message, others criticized the politician for ironically wearing the dress at one of the most expensive and grand fashion events in the world.

Several social media users flocked to Twitter to share their reactions on AOC’s Met Gala 2021 outfit:

AOC wears a dress reading “tax the rich” meanwhile lives in a luxury apartment, housing two gyms, a peloton room, golfing simulator, rooftop pool, and sits above Amazon owned Whole Foods... awkward. pic.twitter.com/5eHLLR9I5b — Samantha T. Feigelson (@samanthatfeigel) September 14, 2021

What makes @AOC a bigger fraud:



The "tax the rich" dress while she's hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021

When AOC was a bartender demanding that we tax the rich, people said that she was just jealous of them.



And now that AOC IS amongst the elite and STILL advocating to increase their taxes, those same people are dismissing her as a hypocrite. — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) September 14, 2021

I like this version of AOC's #MetGala dress much better 😉🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/hkoMeNfOwn — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) September 14, 2021

Aoc wearing a “tax the rich” dress at a event where the rich attend is a prime example of performative art — Patoç (@SeigKrieg) September 13, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the $35,000-a-ticket #MetGala in a Brother Vellies gown blaring "Tax the Rich" is a complicated proposition. pic.twitter.com/prxOojWxwx — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 14, 2021

AOC: “Tax the Rich”



AOC’s congressional salary: $174,000+



Average salary to be in the top 10% of wage earners in the USA (being “rich”): $158,000



Conclusion: Tax AOC — Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) September 14, 2021

aoc wearing the words tax the rich on her dress? simply iconic #MetGala pic.twitter.com/utsxXBXEIl — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) September 13, 2021

AOC is wearing a dress at the Met Gala that says TAX THE RICH and that bad bish just stole my whole heart forever. 😍🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/E74oxlx4dY — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) September 14, 2021

sorry but i thought AOC's dress was cool and kinda daring — Talia Bracha Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) September 14, 2021

AOC stans need to admit they are into celebrity worship pic.twitter.com/q4ViVm2wCg — 🌺 Peace Love N Joy 🌺 and Henry Wallace (@DraftTulsi) September 14, 2021

All the rich celebrities running into @AOC at the MET gala and seeing her dress pic.twitter.com/icInFBSYca — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) September 14, 2021

AOC wearing a “tax the rich” dress to the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/Q5Qfl74O4t — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) September 14, 2021

AOC at the Met Gala. Making good use of the platform! pic.twitter.com/LOK1A30Nhk — Karen MD 💙❤💙 (@MSAdvocate2001) September 14, 2021

idk why people keep bringing up the cost of a ticket to the met gala as if it’s an own on aoc and her “tax the rich” dress like y’all know the met gala is a fundraiser… for the met… right. — maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) September 14, 2021

the ironic hilarity of wearing a “tax the rich” dress (simultaneously defanging the more historically radical “eat the rich” slogan) at an event that functionally runs on blood; an event that is hosted and attended by your bosses as an agent of capital, can’t evade my brain😭 — read ‘no name in the street’ by james baldwin (@queersocialism) September 14, 2021

AOC wearing a Tax The Rich dress rubbing elbows with millionaires while protestors get their skulls cracked by the NYPD outside — Suki’s Mom 🇵🇸 (@sammajammaz) September 14, 2021

AOC. Is it meta to eat the rich at one of the most exclusive parties on the planet? 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Zx1XapovmY — Paul Meek (@PaulMeekPerth) September 14, 2021

So the performing artist, AOC wore a dress saying tax the rich when the dang tickets to be there were 30k ??? pic.twitter.com/GDtXaprNOl — TheLast VaginaBender (@___Flaneur_) September 14, 2021

AOC is a GENIUS at highly publicized Met Gala for the RICH in media & entertainment wearing a dress that says “Tax The Rich”. 😎👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#MetGala pic.twitter.com/p7aK0BRKtU — 💎𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓵 𝓢𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓽𝓷𝓮𝓼𝓼🇺🇸 (@Caramel_Angel7) September 14, 2021

The Democratic Socialist opened up about her wardrobe while speaking to Vogue on the red carpet:

"We can't just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions. While the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have some conversations about it."

She further told Reuters that she chose the outfit for Met Gala to spread the message among the A-listers present at the event:

"I think it's incredibly important, because when we talk about supporting working families and when we talk about having fair a tax code, oftentimes those conversations are happening among working and middle class people. I think it's time that we bring all classes into the conversation about having a fair country."

As a plethora of contradictory reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if AOC will address the divided opinion of the internet about her Met Gala dress in the days to come.

