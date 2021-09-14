Who designed Addison Rae's Met Gala 2021 dress? Twitter disapproves of TikTok star's debut appearance

Addison Rae made her Met Gala debut tonight and the response was probably not what she had expected. The TikTok star has been on a dream run ever since her social media videos went viral. On a regular day, she'd trend either for her dating life or for having signed up with Netflix for multiple films.
However, scathing criticism poured in after Addison Rae graced the Met Gala 2021 in a "vintage" gown.
All about Addison Rae's gown and look for the night
She graced the red carpet in a 2003 Tom Ford for Gucci gown, rocking new blonde hair.
Speaking about her look for the night and why she and her image architect Law Roach thought the dress was best suited for the evening, she told Vogue that the idea was to pick a designer who is known to "empower women."
She elaborated:
"I wanted to pay homage to that. We found exactly what kind of message we wanted to put across and this dress was perfect for that."
Twitter shoots down Addison Rae's Met Gala 2021
The internet is not a forgiving place. Celebrities and social media influencers are trolled on a regular basis for their every move, and Addision Rae is no stranger to the phenomenon. A handful of fans were disappointed that the actress-singer-influencer tried to channel her inner Marilyn Monroe.
A user commented:
Another wrote:
Here are some notable reactions from fans:
Some users were not pleased with the dress Addison Rae was wearing. Many thought it was from a company that is known to produce off-the-rack clothing. A few even suggested that she should hire professional help.
The Met Gala was a beautiful affair, with everyone putting their best foot forward and sticking to the the theme - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. However, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Ben Affleck and Sarah Jessica Parker were sorely missed. They were unable to make it due to prior professional commitments.
In other news, the Gala will be held in two installments, with the second one scheduled for 2 May 2022.