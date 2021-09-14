Who designed Addison Rae's Met Gala 2021 dress? Twitter disapproves of TikTok star's debut appearance

Addison Rae made her Met Gala debut tonight and the response was probably not what she had expected. The TikTok star has been on a dream run ever since her social media videos went viral. On a regular day, she'd trend either for her dating life or for having signed up with Netflix for multiple films.

However, scathing criticism poured in after Addison Rae graced the Met Gala 2021 in a "vintage" gown.

All about Addison Rae's gown and look for the night

She graced the red carpet in a 2003 Tom Ford for Gucci gown, rocking new blonde hair.

Speaking about her look for the night and why she and her image architect Law Roach thought the dress was best suited for the evening, she told Vogue that the idea was to pick a designer who is known to "empower women."

She elaborated:

"I wanted to pay homage to that. We found exactly what kind of message we wanted to put across and this dress was perfect for that."

Twitter shoots down Addison Rae's Met Gala 2021

The internet is not a forgiving place. Celebrities and social media influencers are trolled on a regular basis for their every move, and Addision Rae is no stranger to the phenomenon. A handful of fans were disappointed that the actress-singer-influencer tried to channel her inner Marilyn Monroe.

A user commented:

addison rae disrespecting the iconic Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala is just sad

She is so canceled

She does not deserve to be famous at all — Ken (@thrillride27) September 14, 2021

Another wrote:

I do not like Billie’s music nor do I support her actions but her Met look is breathtaking, then Addison Rae comes out looking like THAT!?!? The absolute disrespect to Marilyn!!!! — ahloreo ( ✌︎'ω')✌︎ (@ahloravictoria) September 13, 2021

Here are some notable reactions from fans:

trying to understand why addison rae is attending the met gala..glad we all thought it was a joke😭 pic.twitter.com/8yrXsfqrJo — rima🇵🇸 (@rimaaadallal) September 13, 2021

I- what?! I thought Addison Rae going to the met gala was a JOKE...I didn't thought she would actually be there...I mean I like Addison and all but at this point she is EMBARRASSING her fans and herself. — Livie💅 (@Onc3Olivia) September 14, 2021

a joke that addison rae went to a met gala before that josephine langford, i won't forget — S🇨🇴 (@somebodystin) September 13, 2021

WHAT THE ACTUAL F?????? AND ADDISON RAE GETS INVITED BUT NOT THEM?? WHAT KIND OF SICK JOKE https://t.co/SjKdd2A5OY — yuna (@bootwtt) September 14, 2021

Some users were not pleased with the dress Addison Rae was wearing. Many thought it was from a company that is known to produce off-the-rack clothing. A few even suggested that she should hire professional help.

the fact that helena bonham carter has never been invited to the met while addison rae has gotten to go is such a joke — ariadne (@xsmoschino) September 14, 2021

somebody on my tl called addison rae bebe rexha and i believed it and didn’t even realize it was a joke until now 😪 — alice 🇨🇳: RELOADED (@fadofthemonth) September 14, 2021

Addison Rae called a 2003 dress vintage. She never deserved an invite. 🤢 — pile of death ☭ (@nightmarebees) September 14, 2021

Addison Rae spent all her money on the ticket just to go; she couldn’t afford a decent dress for the #MetGala2021 — betty (@raspbettyjam) September 14, 2021

Addison Rae Met Gala 2021:

Rating: 1.7/10

The hair does not match, the dress doesn't fit well there is no proper shaping and the colour is okay but not well executed on her. overall not good. #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/e5VcSyLB1L — Met Gala Outfits 2021 (@TheMetRatings) September 14, 2021

The Met Gala was a beautiful affair, with everyone putting their best foot forward and sticking to the the theme - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. However, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Ben Affleck and Sarah Jessica Parker were sorely missed. They were unable to make it due to prior professional commitments.

In other news, the Gala will be held in two installments, with the second one scheduled for 2 May 2022.

