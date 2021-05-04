Who is Nivine Jay? TikToker reveals Ben Affleck “pursued” her on Instagram after she turned him down on dating app

Ben Affleck is once again making news for his love life, and this time it allegedly involved the actor pursuing TikTok user Nivine Jay after matching on dating app Raya. Unfortunately, the Hollywood star was unmatched even before the interaction took place.

The Justice League actor began trending on Monday after a viral TikTok video revealed that the 48-year-old star was unmatched on Raya after Nivine Jay believed it to be a fake user profile. The TikToker's caption read:

“Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake, so I unmatched him, and he sent me a video on Instagram.”

To her surprise, the star reached out again directly via Instagram, showing his facial identity as proof that he was Ben Affleck.

In the video, Affleck said:

“Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me!”

Who is Nivine Jay?

The TikTok user is an actress and has authored a book called “Cry Baby.” There isn’t much to go on as Jay’s IMDB page only lists her appearances in small screen shows, namely “Space Juice” in 2021, “The Donut Split,”and “Kroll Show.”

What app did Ben Affleck match with Jay?

Raya is an exclusive private membership-based dating app made for the people in “creative industries,” referring to the entertainment biz. The 2015 launched app has a multifaceted application process with a mere 8 % acceptance rate.

Several A-listers have signed up on Raya, including Demi Lovato, after splitting with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

“Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum was also rumored to have joined Raya after splitting with singer Jessie J.

Ben Affleck denies using any dating apps

Ben Affleck previously appeared on the news in 2019 for allegedly using Raya. It was reported that the actor was searching to find “a real partner” and wasn’t “looking to date a celebrity.” But in an earlier interview in February with Good Morning America, Affleck denied using any dating apps:

"I am on no dating [apps]. No Tinder. Grindr. Bumble. Humble. I am not on any of them. I don’t have judgment for people who are great. I know people who are on them and have a fun time, but that’s not me. I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed."

On the bright side, it seems like Affleck is finally ready to get his feet wet on Raya. Hopefully, the star will end up finding a relationship that sticks.