Did Addison Rae date Tanner Buchanan? A look at who 'He's All That' stars are in a relationship with

Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan's kiss at the 2021 MTV Awards sent shockwaves through social media so much so that internet users believed they were dating. It didn't help their case that they had been cast in Netflix's adaptation of a gender-swapped version of She's All That.

Addison Rae and Buchanan shared an impromptu kiss before they presented the Best Kiss award. Although neither have come forward to explain the move, it could very well have been an act to amp up the spice levels at the awards show.

Who is Addison Rae dating?

Tiktoker Addison Rae and Bryce Hall's relationship was one that fans were deeply invested in. They were in an on and off relationship from 1 January 2020 to 23 March 2021.

In a video, Hall explained:

"Both of us are going through a ****ton of things right now behind the scenes that we don’t want necessarily comfortably want to talk about to a camera, especially. With all that stress, we mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways."

But that's in the past now. After months of speculation, Addison Rae was recently spotted going out with guitarist Omar Fedi, and the two were seen holding hands. Although the TikTok star is yet to confirm her relationship with the Israeli musician, the two seem close.

Who is Tanner Buchanan's girlfriend?

Despite the attention he received for his performance in Cobra Kai, Buchanan managed to keep his private life under wraps. During a podcast chat with Anna Faris on Unqualified, the Netflix heartthrob revealed that he was dating his long-time girlfriend Lizzie Broadway. They have been dating since they were kids but briefly split as teens.

He said:

"I will admit, it was my fault. I was actually kind of being an a** during that time. So she had every right to [break up with me]. I don’t know what it was inside of me that felt like I could act the certain way that I was acting, but I did anyway. Then I was devastated."

The couple had kept a low profile until earlier this year when they were spotted vacationing in Venice, Italy. Broadway is known for her roles in Bones, Here and Now, Instakiller, The Lost Boys and Splitting Up Together.

Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan's He's All That premieres on August 27 on Netflix.

Edited by Siddharth Satish