After Hot-Tub streams, 'Twitch ASMR meta' comes under fire as Amouranth and Indiefoxx get banned

It appears Twitch partners Amouranth and Indiefoxx are in more 'hot water' after the gaming platform banned them for their most recent content.

For further context, recently Twitch, the game streaming platform, created a category titled "Hot Tubs, Pools and Beaches" after XOAeriel started the trend in December 2020 and it quickly gained popularity.

After making the category, Twitch came forward with updated policies about 'Nudity & Attire' and 'Sexually Suggestive Content'. The website was created with the age restriction of 13 years old and up, which allows the site to be available to all ages and is not for adult entertainment.

In summary, there is no overtly sexualized content allowed on any streams on the platform whatsoever. Yet streamers like Amouranth and Indiefoxx decided to push the boundary further.

while we have guidelines about sexually suggestive content, being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules, and Twitch will not take enforcement action against women, or anyone on our service, for their perceived attractiveness.

Moving away from Hot Tub streaming, the focus soon turned to the 'ASMR meta' category. Originally, ASMR or autonomous sensory meridian response is a type of meditative medium that allows a relaxing, often sedative sensation that begins on the scalp and moves down the body. The main experience for ASMR is to relieve stress.

However, this was not a de-stressing experience when it came to Amouranth and IndieFoxx.

CALL OUT: Twitch Streamer Sweeet Tails goes off on Twitch for allowing the platform to slowly move into more sexualized content. This after Amouranth and IndieFoxx do “Earlicking ASMR” lives bent over bed in skin tight clothing. pic.twitter.com/UUHjmAoeLY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 19, 2021

Amouranth and Indiefoxx moving to the 'ASMR' category brought on a whole other hoard of fans and popularity, but also brought in more toeing of the line.

The ASMR streams were not the usual nail-tapping, keyboard clacking type. Both Amouranth and Indiefoxx dressed in slightly provocative costumes holding special ear-shaped microphones and began licking the microphone while in suggestive positions.

The most infamous screenshot circulating is one of Indiefoxx, in the wildly popular 'TikTok leggings,' lying on her bed, with her buttocks as the main focus as she licks the microphone. This, along with the goal for Indiefoxx to expel gas into the microphone, are the most notable so far.

As stated in the Twitch policy regarding 'Sexually Suggestive content', the following is not allowed to be shown on stream.

Content or camera focus on breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements

Groping or explicit gestures directed towards breasts, buttocks, or genitals

Fetishizing behavior or activity, such as focusing on body parts for sexual gratification or erotic role play

Simulated sex acts or sexual stimulation

Amouranth has previously been banned for sexually suggestive content, including her March 2021 ban, where she accidentally showed a NSFW content page which resulted in 24-hours off the streaming platform.

Amouranth’s stream that got her banned pic.twitter.com/0ncT02LjEz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 19, 2021

Some streamers on the platform were not happy about the recent development of their shared platform. Some described Twitch as 'turning a blind eye' and that the content was basically 'softcore pornography.'

The streamer above calls Amouranth and Indiefoxx 'habitual linesteppers.' Many users on the platform are asking for consistency, stating that past streamers have been banned for much less. Others wonder how this type of behavior went on so long without consequence.

Neither Amouranth nor Indiefoxx are bothered by the Twitch ban as shown on their respective Twitter pages. Both have joked that the ban is for them to 'take the weekend off.'

I’ve been banned on twitch

1 like = 1 second shorter ban…https://t.co/zQSBEIfY5x pic.twitter.com/vQULcCIv8L — Amouranth (@Amouranth) June 19, 2021

Hey @Amouranth wanna go to a spa since we both have the weekend off? I could really use a tongue massage. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

They saw how hard we've been working and wanted to give us the weekend off. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

There have been no calls to action from any other streaming platform other than the ban. It is unclear how long the Twitch ban will last, but given the history of Amouranth's other bans, it will be throughout the weekend of June 18th.

