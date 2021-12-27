Top 10 TikTok fashion trends which took over the internet in 2021

Tiktok is where Gen Z hangs out. With over a million users uploading videos every day, the app has a significant impact on global fashion trends. The Tiktok fashion community has multiple sub-genres, and with everyone finding representation on the app, there has been a rise in individualistic fashion.

Fashion houses and brands have been promoting their products through TikTok creators for a very long time. The app's impact on trending fashion was enormous in 2021, and will likely continue to be so in the near future.

From Cottagecore to white shoes, 10 Tiktok fashion trends from 2021

1) Cottagecore

According to Wikipedia,

"Cottagecore is an aesthetic and fashion style inspired by romanticized rural and farm lifestyle interpretations."

Cottagecore fashion is all about going to the roots and dressing like the mothers or even grandmothers of the house. Clothes made from natural fabrics and earthy tones are the anchors of the trend. TikTok saw a rise in the aesthetic as more country-related shows and movies like Enola Holmes started releasing on online streaming sites.

Flowy gowns, vintage lingerie, floral prints, high neck collared dresses and puffy sleeves are all a part of Cottagecore. The color palette usually includes warm colors that look great under a warm or sepia filter.

2) E-girl/E-guy

E-girl fashion was one of the most trending looks during the middle of the year. Black, white and pink dominate the aesthetic. The look usually incorporates fishnets, wing eyeliners, black clothing, choker-harness, and overly blushed cheeks. Leather clothing and block heel boots are another important part of this fashion.

3) Tie-dye

The old-school hobby became incredibly trendy on TikTok during the year. Single-color tie-dye became popular among dancers and other creators. Violet, blue, black, and pink over a white base were the more popular designs.

4) Oversized blazers

Blazers have evolved to become much more than office attire. Oversized blazers became everyone's favorite this year. Paired with slips, parallel trousers and mini skirts, the Blazers turned everything chic.

5) Bucket hats

From Billie Ellish to Bella Hadid, everyone was seen donning a bucket hat this year. The hat, designed to safeguard fishermen from the sun, became a hot fashion accessory. The hat is popular in every color and fabric. People love every aspect of the bucket hat trend.

6) Matching sets

The 90s fashion trend of matching top and bottom is a trend that keeps reinventing itself. TikTok fell in love with matching sets this year. Hoodies with joggers, or tops with skirts - the trend can work in multiple ways. Gen-Z often went a step ahead and paired it up with a matching bucket hat.

7) Baggy bottoms

Mom jeans, boyfriend jeans, boot-cuts or cargos, Gen-Z has decided to ditch the skin-tight jeans for comfortable bottoms. Creators were seen rocking mom and boyfriend jeans. Baggy bottom wear is comfortable to wear or to take part in the TikTok dance challenges.

8) Skater skirts

A versatile piece of clothing that can be worn as formals or funked up for videos. TikTok creators absolutely love this item, it works with almost every kind of top-wear and can be paired up with multiple footwear. The skater skirt was definitely a part of every TikToker's wardrobe this year. It is usually a high-waisted, pleated or nonpleated mini skirt, inspired by tennis uniforms.

9 )Varsity jackets

With the popularity of Riverdale rising every year, it is no surprise that varsity jackets have also made a big splash. The jock-inspired trend took wind during the fall. People pair it with almost everything, available in a variety of colors, and fabric, it is a favorite among TikTok creators.

10) White Shoes

White sneakers have never really gone out of fashion. They stand out in an outfit without taking attention from it. The white footwear trend is strong among the dancers of TikTok and the shoe makes it easier to track the footwork. Nike Air Force 1 is everyone's favorite white shoe. Nike is a well-known brand and the clout loves it. The white shoe looks crisp with the logo on it.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Edited by R. Elahi