Top 10 TikTok beauty products which went viral in 2021 

Beauty is a major part of TikTok and other social media platforms. With millions of visual content made on the app regarding beauty, it comes as no surprise that TikTok trends can make or break a new beauty product's market value.

With a user base of 1 billion, multiple products go viral on the app every month. As the year comes to an end, check out some of the top viral beauty products of 2021 that TikTok loved.

Top 10 viral TikTok beauty products

10) Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller (Image via Revlon/Instagram)

This reusable roll-on is said to be made with real volcanic stones and absorbs oils with just a swipe. The product is a hit among consumers for its easy and effective application.

The product sells for $12.99 on the Revlon website.

9) Rare Beauty Soft Pink Liquid Blush

Rare Beauty Liquid Blush (Image via Rare Beauty/Instagram)

The product is a liquid blush that's available in both matte and dewy finishes. Available in 11 shades, it went viral on the app for its buildability, which helps it show up easily in TikTok videos.

The product sells for $20 on Rare beauty website.

8) KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm

KVD Beauty Good Apple Foundation Balm (Image via KVD beauty/Instagram)

This KVD foundation gives a natural finish, and the formula is incredibly pigmented. Available in 40 shades.

The product sells for $38 on the KVDBeauty website.

7) L’Oréal Paris Infallible Up to 24H Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation (Image via L'Oreal Paris)

Available in 20 shades, this TikTok favorite powder foundation covers like liquid. L’Oréal Paris Infallible Up to 24H Fresh Wear Foundation is lightweight and glides on the skin when applied.

The product is available for $14.99 on the L’Oréal website.

6) e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer

e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer (Image via e.l.f Cosmetics/Instagram)

The primer is infused with Squalane to avoid moisture loss from the skin. It grips the makeup all day long and has a velvety texture. The primer fills up the pores with ease and doesn't look cakey under makeup.

The product is available for $8 on the e.l.f. cosmetics website.

5) Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze (Image via Anastasia Beverly Hills/Instagram)

The strong brow gel is colorless and holds the eyebrows in place all day long. It became TikTok's darling after the bushy brows became a trend on social media.

The product is available for $23 on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website.

4) Lashify Control Kit

Lashify Control Kit (Image via Lashify/Instagram)

This one-time purchase is a replacement for your eyelash extension. The product dispatches small clusters of lashes to attach with your natural lashes and make them look naturally thick. The product is not only famous on TikTok but also with celebrity makeup artists.

The product is available for $145 on the Lashify Website.

3) Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil (Image via Dior Beauty/Instagram)

TikTok fell in love with the first lip balm product from Dior. The lip balm comes in 14 colors and is made with 97% natural origin ingredients, that provide moisture and subtle color to your lips.

The product is available for $35 on Dior and its retail websites.

2) Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops (Image via Glow Recipe/Instagram)

Dewdrops are a lightweight serum that absorbs into the skin. Infused with Niacinamide (the skincare industry's latest obsession) the product is suitable for all skin types.

The serum can be either used before makeup as a base or after makeup as a dewy highlighter.

The product sells for $34 on the Glow Recipe website.

1) Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler (Image via Dyson)

Dyson has consistently topped the viral products list with its class apart creations and hi-tech engineering. TikTok could not have enough high-power hair styler that styles hair fast, with minimum heat.

JAZ🧚🏼‍♀️ @QueenJazminee_ If anyone wants to send me $550.. I really want the dyson air warp styler w all the attachments🙃 If anyone wants to send me $550.. I really want the dyson air warp styler w all the attachments🙃

The product can be bought for $550 from the Dyson website.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

