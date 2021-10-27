Anya Taylor-Joy declared Dior's latest global brand ambassador

Anya Taylor-Joy was announced as Dior's latest global brand ambassador after wearing a Dior outfit at many events.

Taylor-Joy was among the best dressed at the Golden Globes awards sporting an elegant emerald green Dior haute couture gown. At the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, she carried off another monochrome Dior haute couture style.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Dior has announced Anya Taylor-Joy as a new global ambassador for fashion and makeup. Dior has announced Anya Taylor-Joy as a new global ambassador for fashion and makeup. https://t.co/WQ7hjWmt5o

Anya Taylor-Joy to feature in 'Last Night In Soho'

The actress was also spotted wearing a 50's inspired pink satin couture with a fascinator at the 2021 Venice Film Awards to premiere the upcoming thriller Last Night in Soho. Taylor-Joy wore a yellow satin dress with a mustard-colored cape at the 2021 Emmys in September.

Anya Taylor-Joy in her Golden Globe Awards Outfit by Dior (Image via Dior)

Taylor-Joy was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice awards for portraying the protagonist in The Queen's Gambit. She wore Dior outfits on the red carpet of every event.

Dior @Dior

© By Pip Dior announces @AnyaTaylorJoy as new global ambassador for fashion and makeup. Here the actress is pictured in the macramé-detail #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2020 gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri - with #DiorBeauty look - she wore for the 26th @CriticsChoice Awards.© By Pip Dior announces @AnyaTaylorJoy as new global ambassador for fashion and makeup. Here the actress is pictured in the macramé-detail #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2020 gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri - with #DiorBeauty look - she wore for the 26th @CriticsChoice Awards.

© By Pip https://t.co/sHyi7mpEAm

Anya Taylor-Joy takes over the box office

alma @filmjolnir anya taylor joy as young furiosa in mad max prequel exactly anya taylor joy as young furiosa in mad max prequel exactly https://t.co/No9yyjNDuH

Besides Last Night in Soho, Anya Taylor-Joy will star in Robert Eggers' The Northman, The Menu opposite Ralph Fiennes, Furiosa, and Mad Max: Fury Road. In a statement, Dior's representative said:

“Anya will partner with the brand, celebrating the iconic heritage of Dior, and showcasing the designs and creations of women’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips.”

Dior is among the top 10 richest fashion brands with a valuation of roughly $11.91 billion. In addition to embodying the future fashion creations of Maria Grazia Chiuri, director of Dior’s women’s collections, Anya Taylor-Joy will also represent the brand's makeup line, working with the director of makeup, Peter Philips.

Anya Taylor-Joy featured in Vogue covers - photographed by Camilia Falquez

NVI Noticias Publications wrote:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"The actress with Argentinian roots, Anya Taylor-Joy, stars on the cover of Vogue Mexico and Latin America for October, among ethereal, dreamy and fascinating images."

Taylor-Joy has collaborated with Vogue Mexico, Latin America, and Spain on their October covers, captured by Mexican photographer Camilia Falquez.

Edited by Srijan Sen