Anya Taylor-Joy declared Dior's latest global brand ambassador

Anya Taylor-Joy was announced as Dior's latest global brand ambassador after wearing a Dior outfit at many events.
Taylor-Joy was among the best dressed at the Golden Globes awards sporting an elegant emerald green Dior haute couture gown. At the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, she carried off another monochrome Dior haute couture style.
Anya Taylor-Joy to feature in 'Last Night In Soho'
The actress was also spotted wearing a 50's inspired pink satin couture with a fascinator at the 2021 Venice Film Awards to premiere the upcoming thriller Last Night in Soho. Taylor-Joy wore a yellow satin dress with a mustard-colored cape at the 2021 Emmys in September.
Taylor-Joy was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice awards for portraying the protagonist in The Queen's Gambit. She wore Dior outfits on the red carpet of every event.
Anya Taylor-Joy takes over the box office
Besides Last Night in Soho, Anya Taylor-Joy will star in Robert Eggers' The Northman, The Menu opposite Ralph Fiennes, Furiosa, and Mad Max: Fury Road. In a statement, Dior's representative said:
“Anya will partner with the brand, celebrating the iconic heritage of Dior, and showcasing the designs and creations of women’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips.”
Dior is among the top 10 richest fashion brands with a valuation of roughly $11.91 billion. In addition to embodying the future fashion creations of Maria Grazia Chiuri, director of Dior’s women’s collections, Anya Taylor-Joy will also represent the brand's makeup line, working with the director of makeup, Peter Philips.
Anya Taylor-Joy featured in Vogue covers - photographed by Camilia Falquez
NVI Noticias Publications wrote:
ALSO READArticle Continues below
"The actress with Argentinian roots, Anya Taylor-Joy, stars on the cover of Vogue Mexico and Latin America for October, among ethereal, dreamy and fascinating images."
Taylor-Joy has collaborated with Vogue Mexico, Latin America, and Spain on their October covers, captured by Mexican photographer Camilia Falquez.