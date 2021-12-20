TikTok Kitchen: Delivery-only restaurants to serve trendy dishes including viral baked feta pasta, corn ribs and more 

Starting in 2022, the video-streaming app TikTok will team up with Virtual Dining Concepts to launch 'TikTok Kitchen,' a chain of delivery-only restaurants that will serve the platform's most viral recipes.

According to Bloomberg, TikTok Kitchen’s opening menu will include popular hits like baked feta pasta, pasta chips, smash burgers, and corn ribs.

Baked feta pasta was one of Google’s most-searched recipes this year.

Baked Feta Pasta (Image via mamikochtfueruns/Instagram)

TikTok Kitchen

TikTok is set to open around 300 TikTok Kitchens in the U.S. by March and plans to extend to more than 1,000 before the year's end.

The current arrangement includes changing menus every quarter, so it's unclear whether it will serve any permanent item. Dishes and recipes that go viral will stand a chance to enter the menu.

Tiktok officials have stated that the creators of the said recipes will be both credited and compensated for their contribution.

“Proceeds from TikTok Kitchen sales will go to both support the creators who inspired the menu item and to encourage and assist other creators to express themselves on the platform in keeping with TikTok’s mission to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users.”

TikTok also confirmed that the organization isn't moving its concentration from social media.The cloud-kitchen is a venture to bring viewers and creators closer through food.

TikTok Kitchen is working with Virtual Dining Concepts. The organization has assisted various influencers and celebrities in launching their food-delivery business. Prominently Mr Beast Burger, which was a viral hit from when it was released in fall 2020 by YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson.

The Youtuber sold 1 million burgers in 90 days, currently available at 1,500 locations in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Other famous names that have been partnered with the organization include Mariah Carey, Mario Lopez, and DJ Pauly D.

Tiktok has yet to confirm how long the campaign will continue.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia