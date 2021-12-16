"And Just Like That": Emmy winning makeup artist Sherri Laurence reveals exact makeup products used by cast

"And Just Like That..." the 10 episode reboot of the successful romantic comedy "S*x and the City" brings Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte back to the screen. The HBO show follows them into their middle ages and the challenges that come with this new phase of their lives.

Celebrity makeup artist and makeup department head of the show, Sherri Laurence, recently shared her experiences and the products she uses on the stars of “And Just Like That…”.

Cast of "And just like that.."

The show brings back three main leads and a few new characters.

The new faces joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen York-Goldenblatt are Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, and Sara Ramirez.

Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury and Sara Ramirez (Images via Instagram)

Ramirez is playing the first non binary character in the show, Che Diaz.

Makeup department head Sherri Berman Laurence of “And Just Like That…” made sure each character expressed their personality through makeup. According to Laurence, a good balance is the key to styling a character, and everything needs to be cohesive to work together.

“I think that the makeup, hair, and costumes all work together to be a character on the show.”

Pre Production prep

Laurence sat down with each of the creative departments of "And just like that..." to understand how they plan to represent each of the the characters from the show. She and the production team, along with the actors, test every makeup look to decide which one works the best.

"We do camera tests before filming begins to see what each character will look like on camera, what works and what doesn’t, and go from there."-

Makeup and skin care revealed

In an interview with Bazaar.com, Laurence revealed that every cast member of the show had their own makeup artist who used the products that worked with that individual’s skin and preferences. She says her goal for “And Just Like That…” was to make these women look gracefully mature and not "young."

The three main leads were styled by their personal makeup artists, Sarah Jessica Parker and Elaine Offers Woulard, worked together to create Carrie's look. Some products used to create her natural fresh look include Koh Gen Do Moisture Foundation, Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour, Stila Cream Blush, Lip and Cheeky Sticks from Milk Makeup, and the Merit Cream Blush.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie(Image via And just like that../Instagram)

Miranda dons silver hair and "embraces a new sense of self" in And Just Like That... Cynthia and Kerrie Plant-Price use Aleph Beauty Concealer/Foundation, Aleph Beauty Prep/Finish Powder, AKT Therapy Elemental Sun Balm, Pat McGrath Eye Shadows, and Dior Addict Stellar Lip Gloss.

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda(Images via And Just Like That../Instagram)

Charlotte's blow-dried hair makes her look polished and expensive. Makeup artist Matin Maulawizada used some of her favorite products on Kristen that include, Retrouvé Eye Concentrate for the eye area. He also loves the Japanese brands Suqqu, Charlotte Tilbury blushes, and Kosas lipstick in the shade Rosewater.

Kristen York-Goldenblatt as Charlotte(Image via And Just Like That../Instagram)

Laurence was in charge of Lisa, played by Nicole Ari Parker, a very uptown fashionista, and Seema, played by Sarita Choudhury, a real estate broker with a taste for old Hollywood glamor. Two new leads from "And Just Like That..''

She used Tom Ford Glow Bronzer and Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette for her look. Charlotte Tilbury lip liner and Marc Jacobs lip gloss in French Tickler for Lisa. For Seema, her choices were Patrick Ta Creme Contour-Powder Duo, Inglot Gel Liner for those winged lines, Tom Ford Eyeshadow, Tom Ford Lip Lacquer, and Charlotte Tilbury lipstick with Patrick Ta lip liner.

Nicole(left) and Sarita(right) Images via And Just Like That../Instagram

Dr. Wallace, played by Pittman, is a law professor with a naturally grounded fashion. A "no-makeup" makeup look works for her. Bridget Ritzinger, her MUA, used Fenty foundation, Charlotte Tilbury Bronzer, and Pat McGrath concealer to accentuate her skin. Tom Ford Eyeshadow Quad, Tom Ford Sheer Cheek Duo, Charlotte Tilbury brought more definition and color to her makeup.

Ramirez's character Diaz is a stand-up comedian with custom-made tattoos and a more natural outlook on her style. Lauzanne Nel, who was in charge of Sara's makeup, used Dior Airflash Foundation and NARS Radiant Creamy Color Corrector topped with Dior Backstage Face and Body Powder.

One product that was constant for the entire “And Just Like That…” cast was Lashify’s Control Kit, a product that provides small clusters of lashes that blend seamlessly into the natural lash line. It doesn't weigh down the lashes and opens the eye for a wide look.

Laurence describes her overall experience of working on the set of “And Just Like That…” like this:

“I’m a 53-year-old woman, so I kind of grew up with these women, so for a show like this to be celebrating so many women in their 50s, and in a real, yet glamorous way, is really exciting to me.”

Edited by Mason J. Schneider