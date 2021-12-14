Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton: Release date, price, products and all about the collab

Pat McGrath Labs recently announced a collaboration with the popular Shonda Rhimes Netflix show Bridgerton.

The entire collection is said to be around $170 and is set to drop on December 26, 2021.

The complete Pat McGrath x Bridgerton collab (image via Instagram/patmcgrathreal)

The collection consists of three different kinds of products that are heavily inspired by the series and its era.

Pat McGrath pays homage to Regency Era

Like many of Netflix's subscribers, McGrath, too, was mesmerized by the show. Showing her admiration for the series and explaining the inspiration behind the collaboration, she said:

"Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with @Shondaland & @Netflix’s smash hit 'Bridgerton'. I created a Limited Edition Cosmetic Collection inspired by the romance and searing passion that we saw in Season 1. I have always been obsessed with the Regency Era and was thrilled to pay modern homage to its iconic beauty via this MAJOR collaboration."

Ava Phillippe, who is supposedly the muse of the entire collection, commented on the post:

"she’s done it again!! so major…down to the very last detail ✨💋"

The product features an eyeshadow-blush palette, a blush-highlighter set and two individual highlighters.

MTHRSHP: Diamond of the First Water

The eyeshadow-blush palette comes with six shades: one matte and five glitter shades. One shade that stands out is "regency blue," which is continuously used in the show.

The palette is priced at $65 on the website.

In her description, Pat McGrath called the six-shade palette a "dream come true" while describing the hues and textures of the product.

DIVINE BLUSH + GLOW TRIO: Love At First Blush

DIVINE BLUSH + GLOW TRIO: Love At First Blush (Image via Pat McGrath Labs)

The blush-highlight palette consists of two blushes, one in a deep rose shade and another in a peach pink shade to cater to both dark and light skintones. It comes with a champagne color highlighter that suits all skin shades.

It is priced at $52.

SKIN FETISH: Sublime Skin Highlighter

SKIN FETISH: Sublime Skin Highlighter(Image via Pat Mcgrath Labs)

The highlighters are being sold as individuals and come in two shades - bold gold and pale gold - that give the user a blinding highlight.

These are priced at $60.

According to Pat Mcgrath:

“With the sweep of a brush, this Regency-inspired highlighter becomes one with the skin effortlessly layered for customized intensity.”

The packaging of the product is beautiful in Bridgerton blue color with a bow design and gold intricate details; it has the show's famous "B" on the top of the packaging. The highlighters, however, come in black unit cartons and packaging with golden details. The shades are embossed with both the Bridgerton family and Pat McGrath logos.

All the products are listed on Pat McGrath 's website under the banner "coming soon."

Releasing right in time for Christmas and the new year, let's see how fast the collab gets sold out when it releases on 26.

