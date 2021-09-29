Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson set to collab after latter's cancellation, and the internet is divided

Former YouTube powerhouses Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson are set to get together for their first video following several scandals, which resulted in the latter taking a long hiatus. Jeffree Star took to his Instagram stories today, informing his fans that the two will be filming a reaction video.

The last time the duo were seen together was in Shane Dawson’s YouTube docu-series titled 'The Beautiful World of Shane Dawson', which was released in November 2019. The series was mocked online for being a commercial for Shane Dawson’s debut makeup collection in collaboration with Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Shane Dawson disappeared from the internet after several videos of the 33-year-old using racial slurs appeared online. Dawson and Star were also dismissed from the internet after the two took part in the infamous “Dramageddon 2.0” scandal where they allegedly manipulated fellow makeup vlogger Tati Westbrook.

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star to come together yet again

Jeffree Star took to Instagram from his new Wyoming Star Yak ranch stating that he will be uploading a video on YouTube with Shane Dawson this Friday. The two will supposedly be reacting to their collaborated makeup collection being seen in the luxury department chain Nordstrom. Star also tweeted:

“Brand new video will be up THIS FRIDAY! @shanedawson and I react to finding our makeup collab in Nordstrom Rack… we went on the hunt w cameras! ..and I answer all of your questions.”

Jeffree Star @JeffreeStar Brand new video will be up THIS FRIDAY! 🤯 @shanedawson and I react to finding our makeup collab in Nordstrom Rack… we went on the hunt w cameras! ..and I answer all of your questions 💯 Brand new video will be up THIS FRIDAY! 🤯 @shanedawson and I react to finding our makeup collab in Nordstrom Rack… we went on the hunt w cameras! ..and I answer all of your questions 💯 https://t.co/W9Y54RWwOL

Ever since the makeup mogul took to Instagram to make his Instagram, the internet has not reacted pleasantly. When analyzing the comments under a Def Noodles Instagram post which informed the internet after the duo’s return, it seemed like the majority of netizens preferred if the two stayed away from social media.

Although Jeffree Star seamlessly returned to YouTube since the Dramageddon 2.0 scandal, the internet prefers that the two do not return to the internet together with another collaboration. Some comments under the Def Noodles post included:

“Did Shane like?? Leave the Internet why is he trying to weasel back in? Take some accountability and do what an honest woman like Jenna Marbles did AND STAY OFF THE INTERNET. He has hurt so many with his racist jokes, creepy attitude towards kids, and all the other terrible things he done. Same goes for Jeffree.”

“God please no.”

“please DO NOT WATCH IT, you're just doing what they want you to.”

Although many hope that the two do not collaborate again, it’s safe to say that the video, which will be uploaded on Jeffree Star’s channel, will rack up several views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar