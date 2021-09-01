"Correct yourself": Jeffree Star responds to rumors about his Yaks as he defends Star Yak ranch venture in Wyoming

Jeffree Star has been receiving flak since his move to Wyoming. The YouTuber left his pink $20 million mansions to establish his own "Star" yak ranch in Casper, Wyoming. He now owns over 500 acres of land with more than 40 yaks.

A tweet by @kattenbarge went viral online, where it shed light on Jeffree Star's upcoming business ventures. In the tweet, fans could see that the make-up mogul had filed to trademark several goods and services, including clothing, pet food, natural fiber from yaks, butcher shops, and breeding and stud services for Star Yak Ranch.

Jeffree Star has spent the past year preparing for a new era, the Wyoming-based Star Yak Ranch. He filed to trademark a line of yak yarn, dog treats, clothes, etc.



This summer, Star quietly launched a yak ranch social media presence & bought 40+ yaks.https://t.co/ugLwhLW4hJ pic.twitter.com/VkvCNpkCWf — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) August 31, 2021

Fans of the makeup legend seemed alarmed after noticing that Jeffree Star had trademarked "Star Yak Ranch" for butchering and breeding as well.

One tweet read:

"Butchering? He always talks about how it's so important to him that his makeup is vegan.. so he cares about beetles but wants to slaughter animals..."

Does no one understand what a working ranch is? Yaks are bred, butchered for meat, and used for their fiber! JS is not just a name, it's a business, he's not just gonna have an open feild with a bunch of Yak ornaments 🤦‍♀️ — Tracey (@Traceybug88) August 31, 2021

Butchering services?!? Whooo boy. The PETA is gonna come after him hard. — Jazz Age Savage (@Beanhead95) August 31, 2021

My 12 year old, upon hearing the news, said “the yaks are his victims”. — brak says hi (@DonDimble) August 31, 2021

Butchering and processing has a bit more federal oversight compared to make up. Plus, I don’t remember but what was his stance on vegan and cruelty free? This could be very hypocritical for him. — ❦𝙽𝚊𝚞𝚐𝚑𝚝❦ (@NotYourNaught) August 31, 2021

I mean... he's been kept to himself. That's a plus. The only time i hear about him is when y'all tweet about his moves 😅 pic.twitter.com/OdDI1ZVPk2 — ☠ (@Gina412) August 31, 2021

I will definitely stop purchase of his products. Let's have a voice for all animals! This is self indulgence. — M. Chavez (@MarthaC58387306) August 31, 2021

Butchering Yaks? 🤢🤮 — Brian David (@briandavid0523) August 31, 2021

Sooo... he's basically Cruella. I didnt see this coming, but not suprised at all pic.twitter.com/C6VLpCD21b — dr. Bitchcraft (@ravnfeeder) August 31, 2021

I’ve been talking about this for two months - the “butchery” part. Ever since he announced he was raising Yaks and I saw that their meat is a premium item — CodeDebYT 🗣 (@CodeDebYT) August 31, 2021

Jeffree Star responds to yak butchering claims

As the tweets began spreading like wildfire, the 35-year-old took to his Instagram stories to end the rumors:

"I recently trademarked Star Yak Ranch in every single category just because you always want to protect yourself in business so lets say I trademarked it for yarn, cheese, breeding, butchering etc, it doesn't mean that I'm doing any of those things it just means that I don't want anyone to take those trademarks in those categories. So I'm just protecting myself."

Jeffree Star then spoke about his yaks, saying:

"If you stragglers are trying to spin up a fake story that I'm doing this and doing that, y'all flaks. Nothing is happening to them besides brushing them, loving them and feeding them."

He continued:

"Yaks are majestic creatures, there have been so many questions, are they for pets, am I killing them. They've really helped ground me, having a ranch has been so fulfilling."

Star took to Twitter yesterday announcing that he was "mixing glamor with a little bit of western" in his Jeffree Star Cosmetics line. The makeup line owner announced that he would be selling new eyeshadow hues, including "Casper Mountain," "Winter Wind," and "Grand Prismatic" in the upcoming Star Ranch makeup palette, which will be sold from Friday.

He also said that yak plushies would be available on his website from the same day.

Also read: "I'd hate living in this" - PewDiePie reacts to Jeffree Star's $20 million house on sale

Edited by Ravi Iyer