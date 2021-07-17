Jeffree Star announces new ownership of a private Wyoming ranch as fans wish him the best

Popular YouTuber and beauty guru Jeffree Star recently took to social media to announce that he has purchased a ranch in Wyoming.
In mid-June, the 35-year-old posted a video titled, "Addressing My Mental Health... Selling My House and Getting Help," in which he claimed to be a permanent resident of Casper, Wyoming.
Jeffree Star ditches his toxic Californian lifestyle
On Friday morning, Jeffree Star posted three photos on Instagram, showing off his newly found country lifestyle.
The content creator announced that he had purchased a ranch and named it "Star Yak Ranch." He claimed he was fascinated by all the wild creatures in the midwestern land.
Jeffree also added a disclaimer explaining how the ranch was "NOT open to the public."
The beauty guru stated that moving to Casper, Wyoming permanently would allow for some "peace and quiet," something his fans knew he lacked in his personal life.
Prior to the move, Jeffree had purchased a $20 million dollar mansion located in Hidden Hills, California. However, after his breakup with longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt, fans began to notice that his behavior was quickly spiraling.
Back in May, Jeffree and his close friend Daniel were horribly injured in a car accident. After the incident, the YouTuber posted less content online and started to make an appearance on various podcasts.
Fans rave over Jeffree's new living situation
Fans took to Twitter to express how delighted they were for Jeffree Star, stating that he deserves "all the happiness."
Given that Jeffree had endured a rough year, many praised him for finally putting his mental health first.
Fans are clearly happy about Jeffree Star's new life on the ranch and are excited to see what videos he'll be posting next.
