Jeffree Star announces new ownership of a private Wyoming ranch as fans wish him the best

Popular YouTuber and beauty guru Jeffree Star recently took to social media to announce that he has purchased a ranch in Wyoming.

In mid-June, the 35-year-old posted a video titled, "Addressing My Mental Health... Selling My House and Getting Help," in which he claimed to be a permanent resident of Casper, Wyoming.

Jeffree Star ditches his toxic Californian lifestyle

On Friday morning, Jeffree Star posted three photos on Instagram, showing off his newly found country lifestyle.

The content creator announced that he had purchased a ranch and named it "Star Yak Ranch." He claimed he was fascinated by all the wild creatures in the midwestern land.

Jeffree also added a disclaimer explaining how the ranch was "NOT open to the public."

The beauty guru stated that moving to Casper, Wyoming permanently would allow for some "peace and quiet," something his fans knew he lacked in his personal life.

Prior to the move, Jeffree had purchased a $20 million dollar mansion located in Hidden Hills, California. However, after his breakup with longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt, fans began to notice that his behavior was quickly spiraling.

Back in May, Jeffree and his close friend Daniel were horribly injured in a car accident. After the incident, the YouTuber posted less content online and started to make an appearance on various podcasts.

Fans rave over Jeffree's new living situation

Fans took to Twitter to express how delighted they were for Jeffree Star, stating that he deserves "all the happiness."

Given that Jeffree had endured a rough year, many praised him for finally putting his mental health first.

So nice to see you so at peace and happy! You deserve it love! ❤️ — Chantal Twang (@ChantalTwang) July 16, 2021

Omg so cool !! I’m happy for you and your mental state getting better 🥰 — jaro_london (@jaro_london) July 16, 2021

It's been a joy following your journeys all these years and I couldn't be happier that they have brought you to this beautiful peaceful place. Enjoy all that majesty; you deserve it. I love you 💖🥰 — Saecha Rose (@seriousbubble) July 16, 2021

Star Yak Ranch doesn't have quite the same ring for a palette! Lol I'm excited for my Supreme box and I'm so happy you can heal with those beautiful creatures — ☆ R a e ☆ (@rachaelrae94) July 16, 2021

Congrats @JeffreeStar! You deserve all the happiness and peace the ranch has to offer. Love you! — Raquel Grizzard (@rkaygrizzy) July 16, 2021

Literally living my dream! So happy for you and proud! Can’t wait to see more! 💖 — Oddity Asylum (@oddityasylum) July 16, 2021

So proud you and the journey you have embarked on. LY❣️⭐️⭐️❣️ — NancyMc (@NancyMc46851511) July 16, 2021

You look at peace there enjoy your life I got my mystery boxes today on my birthday it made my day thank you and godbless the animals you have are gorgeous 💗💜🐾🐮🤠 — Beth197784 (@beth197784) July 16, 2021

Love it! I'm finding more and more beauty here but the winters are brutal. I wish summer wouldn't end — ❣Justice For Genesis❣ (@xLadyCarnagex) July 16, 2021

Wow I wish to get a nice get away from the city. Future trip in a few months . — Autismmamimakeup (@autismamimakeup) July 16, 2021

Fans are clearly happy about Jeffree Star's new life on the ranch and are excited to see what videos he'll be posting next.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh