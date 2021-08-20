"I'd hate living in this": PewDiePie reacts to Jeffree Star's $20 million house on sale

YouTuber PewDiePie is not a fan of Jeffree Star's Hidden Hills mansion in California. In his August 19 video titled "Rating YouTubers House Tours," the megastar content creator reviewed famous internet celebrities' houses, including Pokimane and Jeffree Star.

PewDiePie commented that Pokimane's setup was "too girly" for him to review negatively. He also stated that singer Justin Bieber's tour bus was luxurious for tours.

When he reviewed fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star's $20 million home that is now for sale, PewDiePie was less than impressed.

"Is that Shane? Oh, that's weird. When was this? Is that pre-cancel?"

PewDiePie commented that the initial entryway of the house was "very Versace." Jeffree Star's California mansion entrance featured a double staircase, intricately designed marble flooring, and a propped sign of Star's logo made from roses.

The entry also featured a dome glass ceiling. The Swede exclaimed:

"This is too much. Come on. What're you gonna do with that?"

PewDiePie stated that he was not a "Jeffree stan" when it came to the house tour. He extensively criticized Star's former residence, from not having a "homey" feeling to bad lighting in general areas.

"It's got a horrible feeling to it, and I can't explain why. It's cold and scattered."

PewDiePie's detailed review of Jeffree Star's house in California

Earlier this year, Jeffree Star announced he was moving from his Hidden Hills mansion to Wyoming and putting it up for sale. He claimed that the house was not home to him and was too much for one person.

"I don't know. It doesn't seem nice at all."

In the year-old home tour video, YouTuber Shane Dawson commented on the house being "homey," to which PewDiePie responded:

"No, no, it doesn't. That sofa sucks. My living room is like half this size, now a quarter, and it's more. I don't know how to express my emotions watching this. It's just excess, in every conceivable way. Everything, my brain can't handle it."

Overall, PewDiePie stated that he was not a fan of Jeffree Star's million-dollar California residence. Towards the end of the viewing Star's house tour, he said:

"This, to me, feels like a house to show that you made it like, 'look how rich I am.' I think a lot of people have the opinion that if they had a big house like this, they'll be like, 'yeah, I'm happy, I've made it.' But I'd hate living in this."

PewDiePie has not boasted about his current residence. However, from his Instagram page, it seems to be a tiny house. Along with his wife Marzia and their two dogs, he lives in a train car trailer surrounded by foliage.

PewDiePie continued viewing Jeffree Star's house tour video, skipping through the thirty-six-minute video before rating the mansion as an 'E' next to Sssniperwolf.

