PewDiePie and Dream fans clash online after former allegedly appears to use the Minecraft star for "clout" 

PewDiePie mentioned Dream's cheating speedrun controversy in a recent YouTube video. Dream is a Minecraft YouTuber best known for his skilled speedruns and manhunt series.

In December 2020, Dream was stripped of his title on the Minecraft Speedrun Leaderboard following an official's conclusion that he was cheating. After a thorough analysis from all parties, Dream realized part of his fault in the situation.

PewDiePie mentioned in the clip of his YouTube video:

"It became a whole schpeel between Dream and the internet and his fans, defending him and people attacking him, and I don't want to drag it all up again, but I did find it interesting how after so long Dream admitted to cheating and that the effect was that he had a mod that was giving him more favorable drop rates in the game...It was definitely one of the biggest cheating things, probably."

While PewDiePie talked about Dream in his recent video titled "Top 10 Streamers Caught Cheating," many Dream fans called out PewDiePie for using the former's name for "clout."

PewDiePie is among the top five YouTubers with over 100 million subscribers. His fans also returned to this fact stating that he didn't need "clout."

Fans come to both Dream and PewDiePie's defense

Many fans from both sides came to both Dream and PewDiePie's defense. Dream's fans were concerned about PewDiePie using Dream's name to remain relevant, while PewDiePie fans held to the fact that the YouTuber was one of the most prominent.

Dream acknowledged his icon being used by PewDiePie as "clickbait" in a tweet before stating he had "no hard feelings to pewds":

no hard feelings to pewds either people are upset on my behalf, it’s all cool — dream (@dreamwastaken) July 15, 2021

While many fans of both sides began their arguments of who was right, other netizens began to share the neutrality of the situation through memes:

“i can’t believe pewdiepie is using dream for clout!” pewdiepie: pic.twitter.com/kMdjuHHAWL — oasis (@9TAIL_ARCHIVES) July 15, 2021

I cant Believe it went from Dream using pewdiepie to click bait to the other way Around good for Dream tbh — mars !! (@marsyolk) July 15, 2021

LMFAO THIS COMMENT EVEN KNOWS 😭😭😭 Im pretty sure Dream and Pewdiepie are friends anyways why do fans feel the need to defend dream he can do it himself 😭 pic.twitter.com/uTiKjQtFEl — SaffTheMeep (@SaffTheMeep) July 15, 2021

Y’all, is Pewdiepie all right? Like … pic.twitter.com/bgfnOMjhx5 — deeb (@DeeBinit) July 11, 2021

Uh oh! Pewdiepie and dream fans are fighting! pic.twitter.com/TOwn39Gd4F — Illegal Cheese (@NerdStudios3) July 15, 2021

hi i think both pewdiepie and dream make good youtube videos pic.twitter.com/X6TUllyZVY — mal! (@tripod_energy) July 15, 2021

Toxic Toxic

Dream PewDiePie

Stans Stans

🤝

Making the new video a big deal and arguing about it. — ♟沈黙♟ (@narcotixz) July 15, 2021

Dream twitter whenever pewdiepie puts him in the thumbnail: pic.twitter.com/8SBF2AlV3S — Axolotl horde controller (@axolotlas) July 15, 2021

Yall throwing stones at Pewdiepie when him and Dream probably cool with each other behind the scenes… pic.twitter.com/U3i6mZlRXx — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ꜰʀᴏꜱᴛ (@iblamecurt) July 16, 2021

At the time of the article, PewDiePie's name was trending on Twitter's explore page, reaching over 500 tweets on the topic of him using Dream's picture in his thumbnail.

Neither PewDiePie nor Dream have commented further on the situation.

