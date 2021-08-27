"Stay away": Shane Dawson hints at YouTube return, and the internet is not happy

ment that his return to the platform will be soon. In a post on his Instagram story, the YouTuber claimed his prolonged wait to return was due to "waiting for inspiration to hit."

Shane Dawson has seen a resurgence in content since 2018, moving away from food reviews to documentary-type series on the Google-owned platform.

More recently, he has been on a hiatus from YouTube following his apology video in June 2020. In the clip, he acknowledged many of his past problematic skits and tweets while attempting to apologize.

The video, however, was not well received by netizens. Titled "Taking Accountability," it has over 21 million views with comments and like-to-dislike ratio disabled.

However, Shane Dawson has slowly made more appearances in his fiance Ryland Adams' YouTube videos, which have been met with similar dislike. The 33-year-old has also recently moved out of California to Colorado for a "change."

His Instragram story read:

"Also I'm ready to create again and make something I'm excited about. Just waiting for inspiration to hit."

Instagram users respond to Shane Dawson's return announcement

A screenshot of the controversial interney sensation's announcement was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles and has been met with over fifty comments. The majority of the comments were negative towards Shane Dawson's eventual return to the platform. Many suggested he should stay where he is.

One user said:

"I don't think this was a voluntary break, but ok lolol."

Another user commented:

"Nah, we're good."

A third user stated

"Why is he acting like [he] took a vacation when he was canceled for all the nasty he's done."

Shane Dawson has not made any further announcement on when he plans on returning back to YouTube. Many Instagram users have speculated that he will return, attempting to make a redemption series on Trisha Paytas, a friend and fellow YouTuber, following their recent scandals.

Ryland Adams has also encouraged the platform for a Dawson return on The Sip podcast after bringing fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star on for a guest appearance.

