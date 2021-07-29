"He is so creepy": Shane Dawson's use of emojis on Instagram leaves viewers scandalized 

YouTuber Shane Dawson is slowly making his way back to social media platforms from a self-imposed hiatus after being held accountable for his previous actions.

The YouTube documentary king recently posted several stories of himself on Instagram using an emoji avatar. Dawson used animal emojis in the description and posted stories online with his fiancé Ryland Adams. He also reviewed the Jeffree Star mist on his Instagram stories.

Over a year ago, several clips of Dawson’s old YouTube videos resurfaced online. He was called out for creating racist skits and making inappropriate content about then child-singer Willow Smith.

Dawson was also embroiled in the infamous “Dramageddon” scandal, which exposed several makeup moguls, including Tati Westbrook, James Charles, and Jeffree Star.

After going through multiple scandals, Shane Dawson decided to take a break from posting content. But recently, he began posting Instagram stories and appearing in Adams' YouTube videos. Nonetheless, the internet found Dawson’s latest Instagram stories uncomfortable to watch and called it “creepy.”

An Instagram user commented,

“Can he just literally go away? Not one person is interested in this thing’s come back.”

Reactions to Shane Dawson's Instagram Stories 1/3 (Image via @defnoodles Instagram)

Reactions to Shane Dawson's Instagram stories 2/3 (Image via @defnoodles Instagram)

Reactions to Shane Dawson's Instagram stories 3/3 (Image via @defnoodles Instagram)

Shane Dawson returns to social media

The 33-year-old YouTuber has been away for over a year, but a return to posting content seems likely. On July 21, Adams published a vlog on his channel, Ryland vlogs. The video was titled “We’re MOVING… NOT CLICKBAIT.”

Content creators famously use the phrase “not clickbait” to gain more views, but their content is often clickbait. Surprisingly, the title of Adams' video was legitimate this time.

In the video, viewers see Adams persuading Dawson to move to Colorado, Adams' home state. Adams viewed several home listings on Zillow and also teased fans with a prospective new home-tour vlog.

The couple is currently residing in their $3 million mansion near the outskirts of Calabasas. The two had described the mansion as their dream home.

Fans speculate that Shane Dawson will be returning to the internet with a series about their move to Colorado. After moving away from the city of influencers, he will likely be giving audiences an explanation about how life offline has been.

Dawson has not announced his official return online, but fans believe the YouTuber will be back soon.

