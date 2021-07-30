"We're moving!": Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams explore their potential new home in Colorado

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams recently made their plans to move to Colorado official by house hunting.

Popular YouTube royalty couple Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reportedly got together in 2016, officially becoming engaged in 2019. The two currently reside in their Spanish-style mansion in Calabasas, California.

Despite the multiple controversies about Shane that have surfaced in late 2020, Ryland has continued to include him in his YouTube videos.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams make their plan to move official

On Thursday afternoon, Ryland Adams posted a video titled, Our New House Tour! *We Hope* to his vlog channel.

A few days prior, Ryland Adams and Shane Dawson had announced that they were thinking of relocating to Colorado to be closer to the former's family. Although somewhat supportive, Shane was initially reluctant about the idea. However, he was seemingly onboard and excited once he saw the potential new house.

Shane Dawson, Ryland Adams, and Ryland's family visited a farm-style home that included a private pond, hiking trail, and separate barn guest-house. To add, the home sits on multiple acres of greenery with stunning views.

Once they were halfway into the tour, Shane Dawson was already enamored with the place. He and Ryland pulled themselves aside and began to talk about whether they saw a future at the property. Shane said:

"Wait, real talk, we're moving right? What do you wanna do? This house is less than half the price of our current house. Less than half. How is that possible? Maybe postmates is just harder to get? This is what I saw for us when we have kids."

Ryland agreed with Shane, stating that they needed to have a big place for kids to run around if they were planning to have children.

"Well yeah, that's what I mean. If we want to have kids, they can run around here so happily. When my sister and brother start having kids, they can all run around here."

Shane then openly admitted that he thought the home tour was going to be a failure. However, the open area and charm of the property eventually pulled him to the idea of moving.

"I'm not gonna lie. I thought this was going to be kind of a bust. I was like 'oh we're just gonna see it and [think it's] cute', [but] this is the same feeling I had when we walked into our house. This is making me want to have kids right now. We're moving! We gotta move."

At the end of the vlog, Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams gave fans a sneak peak of what their moving process was going to entail. They mentioned that they have already made a down payment, hopefully securing the beautiful farmhouse of their dreams.

