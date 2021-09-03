What is Jeffree Star's net worth? Inside the fashion mogul's multi-million fortune 

Though Jeffree Star has changed his address from his $20 million Hidden Hills, California mansion to a ranch in Wyoming, the makeup mogul continues to be one of the richest YouTubers in the world. The makeup content creator began his journey on MySpace and leveraged a huge fan following, leading to him launching his one makeup brand Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Jeffree Star’s makeup brand is estimated to be worth $1.5 billion (according to CelebAnswers), and it happens to be making the majority of his fortune today. He has also mentioned in YouTube videos that he has invested in several other companies and the real estate industry. He is also rumored to be investing in cannabis.

What is Jeffree Star’s net worth?

The YouTuber who has amassed over 16.3 million subscribers is estimated to be worth $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson’s infamous docu-series, Jeffree Star claimed to be earning more than $100 million annually from his popular cosmetics line. Jeffree Star Cosmetics went on to become a consumer favorite as they released velour liquid lipstick, pigmented eyeshadow and attractive merchandise. Aside from owning his own makeup line, Jeffree Star owns the shipping centers and various other drop-shipping companies as well.

Although Jeffree Star makes most of his money from his makeup line, YouTube also stands as a major income earner. According to Forbes, Star made $18 million in YouTube revenue alone in 2018.

Jeffree Star also demands huge amounts for his Instagram sponsored posts. Though he mostly promotes his own business, his Louis Vuitton partnerships, which are often seen on his feed, pull in a lot of money.

Jeffree Star has recently trademarked “Star Yak Ranch” since his move to Wyoming. He filed for several goods and services, including clothing, pert food, natural fiber from yaks and more. This would also amass huge amounts of money. His most recent move, which he stated was due to his declining mental health, could also net him approximately $3 million annually in tax breaks, according to TheThings.

