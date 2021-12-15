G-Dragon x Nike KWONDO 1 selling for a whopping $650 on eBay after being sold out in 47 countries 

G-Dragon and Nike have released a pair of sneakers named KWONDO 1, and fans are desperate to get their hands on this freshly-made silhouette. Known as the "King of K-Pop", G-Dragon is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and fashion designer. He is an influential fashion icon who is known for his stylish looks.

With a love for fashion, G-Dragon created his own clothing brand, titled "PEACEMINUSONE", which sells a variety of apparel, and also collaborates with various high-end fashion brands. One of their most popular partnerships has been with Nike, with whom the brand has reconnected to come up with the KWONDO 1.

Specifications of the G-Dragon x Nike KWONDO 1

Nike offers a variety of colors and styles that and has come up with numerous technological advances that have attracted sneakerheads across the globe.

Their new collaboration between G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE has highlighted both brands' creativity. It brings in G-Dragon's "bold and unique style" and Nike's fashion.

BIGBANG Music shared a behind-the-scenes video of the KWONDO 1 design by PEACEMINUSONE x NIKE:

KWONDO 1 features full leather construction with G-Dragon's signature daisy flower with one petal missing at the heel, along with a co-branded fringe tongue. The sneaker sports intricate detailing from toe to heel. It first appeared in white, but a close friend of G-Dragon revealed the "Friends and Family" version, which features blue and green swooshes on either sneaker.

The KWONDO 1 sneakers' "Friends and Family" version (Image via sneakernews.com)

The KWONDO 1 is selling like hot cakes

The KWONDO 1 has sold out in 47 countries at an original price of $200. Due to high demand by netizens, the shoes will now be sold at the bumped-up price of $650 on resale platforms such as eBay.

Trend-followers are currently shocked at the tripling of value, which serves to highlight the impact of G-Dragon as a fashion icon and trendsetter, and Nike as one of the leading sneaker brands.

