What is G-Dragon's net worth? Rapper's fortune explored as $7.6 million penthouse grabs spotlight

G-Dragon's $7.6 million penthouse was mentioned on a recent episode of KBS's Entertainment Live, leading many to speculate what the K-pop idol is worth.

The 33-year-old has been in the music industry for over a decade. Despite his latest release having dropped in 2017, G-Dragon is still considered one of the top artists in the K-pop industry and is looked up to by many newcomers and veterans alike.

G-Dragon, or Kwon Ji Yong, is an entrepreneur as much as he is a music artist. The "King of K-pop" owns his own fashion label and is the face of many others. All of his musical and entrepreneurial pursuits have led to the empire that he owns today.

G-Dragon's net worth: Business ventures, music releases, and more

G-Dragon is said to be worth well over $30 million, taking into account all of his business ventures, his music career, and other pursuits.

Kwon Ji Yong began his career in music at a very young age. At six years old, he became a part of the group Little Roo'Ra which disbanded soon after. He eventually landed in YG Entertainment as a trainee, where he later debuted as the leader of the K-pop group BIGBANG in 2006.

The group skyrocketed in popularity, with many of their songs becoming viral hits both nationally and internationally. Eventually, G-Dragon debuted as a solo artist as well, working on music for both the group and himself.

G-Dragon collaborated with numerous reputed artists both in and out of the K-pop industry. He has worked with international superstars Missy Elliott, Diplo, Baauer, and M.I.A., amongst many others. Both BIGBANG and his solo music projects have sold millions of copies worldwide.

Aside from his musical pursuits, G-Dragon has his hands on various business ventures. In 2012, the musician gifted his family a pension hotel which is still up and running. He also owns several cafes and has been an endorsement model for many other businesses and fashion labels.

In 2011, he was reportedly charging anywhere between $1 to $1.5 million for a single endorsement. When he endorsed Kappa for their 100th anniversary, he supposedly made $1.9 million.

He didn't stop at endorsements, however. Taking a huge interest in the world of fashion and art, G-Dragon opened his own fashion line named Peaceminusone in 2016, the year he became a brand ambassador for Chanel. He has launched several pop-up shops for Peaceminusone, which have expanded all across Asia.

Reportedly, G-Dragon is currently living in a penthouse worth over $7.6 million. Maintenance for the property costs almost $1k a month. The luxurious accomodation provides facilities such as swimming pools, breakfast bars, golfing areas, and more.

Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the music industry after he completed his mandatory military service in 2019.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee