5 best Nike basketball shoes/sneakers released so far in 2021

It's no secret that Nike Basketball shoes have exploded in popularity over the years. Each year, a number of stars across the NBA showcase their newest edition of sneakers throughout the season. Usually, we get a preview of the shoes on the court before they are available to the public. Some of the most famous shoes have come from NBA stars such as Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo to name a few. This year, Nike has launched a number of notable shoes that should have the attention of sneakerheads around the world.

#5 Nike Zion 1

Zion Williamson debuting the Nike Zion 1

It was only a matter of time before New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson got his first signature shoe. Enter the "Zion 1" which has been branded by Nike as a Jordan shoe. As Zion Williamson continues to rise with his stardom in the league, it's only a matter of time before Nike continues to pump out new colorways and updates to the shoe. The shoe is described by Nike as having "abilities that are out of this world." Obviously, a nice little shoutout to Zion who has become one of the more fascinating athletic specimens on the basketball court. As of now, the Zion 1 is retailing at Nike for $120 and has a limited number of colors to select from.

#4 Nike Zoom Freak 3

PJ Tucker debuting the Nike Zoom Freak 3

Usually NBA stars are eager to debut their latest shoes on the national spotlight. But Giannis Antetokounmpo had other ideas this year. Instead, Giannis allowed his teammate and well-known "Sneaker King" P.J. Tucker to debut Nike's newest shoe for sneakerheads around the world. The Nike Zoom Freak 3 is the latest installment for Giannis and Nike. The Milwaukee Bucks star continues to be one of the most popular players in the entire basketball world and his shoes have been a popular one for basketball fans. With the growing popularity of both Giannis and his signature shoe, it wouldn't be a surprise if Nike announces another installment throughout the NBA season. As of now, the Zoom Freak 3 retails at $120 and is available in two colors.

