"We will pray": Twitter worried sick as Celine Dion cancels concert over health concerns

Canadian singer Celine Dion has canceled the remaining North American concerts of her Courage World Tour due to health reasons.

The 53-year-old singer took to her official Twitter handle and announced that she will not be conducting concerts, which were due from March 9 to April 22, because of "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which she is being treated for.

Speaking about her canceled performances, Dion shared the following:

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road."

Celine Dion @celinedion I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. /J’espérais vraiment être prête à remonter sur scène maintenant, mais je constate que je dois être plus patiente. - Céline xx... I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. /J’espérais vraiment être prête à remonter sur scène maintenant, mais je constate que je dois être plus patiente. - Céline xx... https://t.co/zNnDMBo1JR

She later thanked her fans and admirers for their love and support and said that she can't wait to recover and get back on the stage again.

How did Twitter react to cancellation of Celine Dion's world tour?

Celine Dion performed 52 shows for the tour across North America before it was called off by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. A new leg of the tour will begin in May 2022 in Europe and the Middle East.

Dion had previously delayed her Las Vegas residency, which was originally set to open in November 2021 at The Theater at Resorts World. Moreover, she cited that her muscle spasms prevent her from performing, which is still being treated by her doctors.

Moments after Dion posted about the cancelation of her future performance, Twitterati expressed their concerns and sent best wishes to the singer.

Annette Martin @Annette01413692

We will wait. We will pray.

We miss you dearly.

You are so very loved.

❣ @celinedion Thank you for letting us know about your healthWe will wait. We will pray.We miss you dearly.You are so very loved. @celinedion Thank you for letting us know about your health 😔 We will wait. We will pray. We miss you dearly.You are so very loved. 🙏❣🌹 https://t.co/PeWKvtV1Pd

Lynn Latchmansingh @LynnLatchmansi1 praying for her

hellomagazine.com/healthandbeaut… This ispraying for her This is 😔 💔praying for her 🙏🙏😢hellomagazine.com/healthandbeaut…

CelineGivesMeCourage💪🏻❤️🔥 @CelineCourage 🏻 twitter.com/celinedion/sta… Celine Dion @celinedion I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. /J’espérais vraiment être prête à remonter sur scène maintenant, mais je constate que je dois être plus patiente. - Céline xx... I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. /J’espérais vraiment être prête à remonter sur scène maintenant, mais je constate que je dois être plus patiente. - Céline xx... https://t.co/zNnDMBo1JR I had first row tickets for Winnipeg & Saskatoon but I’m not angry/upset yes I really wanted to see you Celine but it’s EXTREMELY important to focus on her overall health to safely return to the stage. @celinedion all my love and prayers go out to you I had first row tickets for Winnipeg & Saskatoon but I’m not angry/upset yes I really wanted to see you Celine but it’s EXTREMELY important to focus on her overall health to safely return to the stage. @celinedion all my love and prayers go out to you ❤️🙏🏻 twitter.com/celinedion/sta…

Gustave @Tavoafj1 twitter.com/Tavoafj1/statu… Gustave @Tavoafj1 Celine Dion really snapped when she turned the 80's classic "I Drove All Night" into this 𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐩 𝐡𝐢𝐭 that made people yelling it like crazy in their cars.

A powerful banger Celine Dion really snapped when she turned the 80's classic "I Drove All Night" into this 𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐩 𝐡𝐢𝐭 that made people yelling it like crazy in their cars. A powerful banger https://t.co/FlQbCbjyQr @celinedion We're praying for your fast recovery. We want to see you killing it on stage as you always does. Take care!! Love you Queen @celinedion We're praying for your fast recovery. We want to see you killing it on stage as you always does. Take care!! Love you Queen ❤❤ twitter.com/Tavoafj1/statu…

Meli D @missmeliss465 @celinedion Take all the time you need YOU are more important to us then the time we have to wait for you to bless us with your music! I love you you saved my life and I hope these doctors help make your healthier @celinedion Take all the time you need YOU are more important to us then the time we have to wait for you to bless us with your music! I love you you saved my life and I hope these doctors help make your healthier

Line Aller @LineLykkeAller

I pray you’ll feel your best again soon 🏼 Take all the time you need

Can’t wait to see you in Copenhagen again, when you and the World are ready. I will enjoy your show from 1st row 🏼

Take care, be safe and I love you very much

- Line Aller xx.. @celinedion Dear @celinedion I pray you’ll feel your best again soon🏼 Take all the time you needCan’t wait to see you in Copenhagen again, when you and the World are ready. I will enjoy your show from 1st rowTake care, be safe and I love you very much- Line Aller xx.. @celinedion Dear @celinedionI pray you’ll feel your best again soon🙏🏼 Take all the time you need❤️Can’t wait to see you in Copenhagen again, when you and the World are ready. I will enjoy your show from 1st row💃🏼Take care, be safe and I love you very much❤️ - Line Aller xx.. https://t.co/jVRpNvuyyi

Cheryl LeFurgey @clefurgey @celinedion I'm so sorry, Céline. Like you, we were all hoping for better news. As hard as this is for us, I can't imagine what you're going through. Like a friend of mine said, we love your music, but we love you more. Take all the time you need, we'll be ready whenever you are. On t'aime. @celinedion I'm so sorry, Céline. Like you, we were all hoping for better news. As hard as this is for us, I can't imagine what you're going through. Like a friend of mine said, we love your music, but we love you more. Take all the time you need, we'll be ready whenever you are. On t'aime.

Mr. Dana @MrDana82 🏻 sent up to God for you to feel better soon. @celinedion You WILL get better, Ms. Céline. Don't fret. It just means more time with the twins. Sorry you're still feeling like crap.🏻 sent up to God for you to feel better soon. @celinedion You WILL get better, Ms. Céline. Don't fret. It just means more time with the twins. Sorry you're still feeling like crap. 🙏🏻 sent up to God for you to feel better soon.

wilson @WlsnThns @celinedion however health comes first. we all wish you a quick recovery Celine. Much love @celinedion however health comes first. we all wish you a quick recovery Celine. Much love

Celine Dion expressed her excitement during a Facebook Live event for her upcoming first concert tour in more than ten years.

"It's time for a change; time to hit the road," Dion said. "So many people came to us, but now we really think it's time for us to go and see them. So I am extremely excited to do the world tour."

After her European concerts end in Paris on September 24, 2022, she will not perform abroad again until May 2023 in Tel Aviv, when she will begin her next tour.

Her latest album, Courage, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 in late 2019 - but dropped to 111th place in one week.

The album made history in doing so, because no album has ever fallen from No. 1 to below the top 100 in its second week, according to Forbes.

Edited by Danyal Arabi