"We will pray": Twitter worried sick as Celine Dion cancels concert over health concerns

Canadian singer Celine Dion has canceled the remaining North American concerts of her Courage World Tour due to health reasons.
The 53-year-old singer took to her official Twitter handle and announced that she will not be conducting concerts, which were due from March 9 to April 22, because of "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which she is being treated for.
Speaking about her canceled performances, Dion shared the following:
"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road."
She later thanked her fans and admirers for their love and support and said that she can't wait to recover and get back on the stage again.
How did Twitter react to cancellation of Celine Dion's world tour?
Celine Dion performed 52 shows for the tour across North America before it was called off by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. A new leg of the tour will begin in May 2022 in Europe and the Middle East.
Dion had previously delayed her Las Vegas residency, which was originally set to open in November 2021 at The Theater at Resorts World. Moreover, she cited that her muscle spasms prevent her from performing, which is still being treated by her doctors.
Moments after Dion posted about the cancelation of her future performance, Twitterati expressed their concerns and sent best wishes to the singer.
Celine Dion expressed her excitement during a Facebook Live event for her upcoming first concert tour in more than ten years.
"It's time for a change; time to hit the road," Dion said. "So many people came to us, but now we really think it's time for us to go and see them. So I am extremely excited to do the world tour."
After her European concerts end in Paris on September 24, 2022, she will not perform abroad again until May 2023 in Tel Aviv, when she will begin her next tour.
Her latest album, Courage, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 in late 2019 - but dropped to 111th place in one week.
The album made history in doing so, because no album has ever fallen from No. 1 to below the top 100 in its second week, according to Forbes.