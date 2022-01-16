×
"We will pray": Twitter worried sick as Celine Dion cancels concert over health concerns

Celine Dion has canceled her Courage World Tour happening in North America scheduled from March 9 to April 22 due to health concerns (Image via Getty Images/ John Shearer)
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
Modified Jan 16, 2022 09:54 PM IST
Feature

Canadian singer Celine Dion has canceled the remaining North American concerts of her Courage World Tour due to health reasons.

The 53-year-old singer took to her official Twitter handle and announced that she will not be conducting concerts, which were due from March 9 to April 22, because of "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which she is being treated for.

Speaking about her canceled performances, Dion shared the following:

"There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road."
I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. /J’espérais vraiment être prête à remonter sur scène maintenant, mais je constate que je dois être plus patiente. - Céline xx... https://t.co/zNnDMBo1JR

She later thanked her fans and admirers for their love and support and said that she can't wait to recover and get back on the stage again.

How did Twitter react to cancellation of Celine Dion's world tour?

Celine Dion performed 52 shows for the tour across North America before it was called off by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. A new leg of the tour will begin in May 2022 in Europe and the Middle East.

Dion had previously delayed her Las Vegas residency, which was originally set to open in November 2021 at The Theater at Resorts World. Moreover, she cited that her muscle spasms prevent her from performing, which is still being treated by her doctors.

Moments after Dion posted about the cancelation of her future performance, Twitterati expressed their concerns and sent best wishes to the singer.

@celinedion Thank you for letting us know about your health 😔 We will wait. We will pray. We miss you dearly.You are so very loved. 🙏❣🌹 https://t.co/PeWKvtV1Pd
This is 😔 💔praying for her 🙏🙏😢hellomagazine.com/healthandbeaut…
I had first row tickets for Winnipeg & Saskatoon but I’m not angry/upset yes I really wanted to see you Celine but it’s EXTREMELY important to focus on her overall health to safely return to the stage. @celinedion all my love and prayers go out to you ❤️🙏🏻 twitter.com/celinedion/sta…
@celinedion We're praying for your fast recovery. We want to see you killing it on stage as you always does. Take care!! Love you Queen ❤❤ twitter.com/Tavoafj1/statu…
@celinedion we love you queentwitter.com/ninetiesceline…
@celinedion Take all the time you need YOU are more important to us then the time we have to wait for you to bless us with your music! I love you you saved my life and I hope these doctors help make your healthier
@celinedion Dear @celinedionI pray you’ll feel your best again soon🙏🏼 Take all the time you need❤️Can’t wait to see you in Copenhagen again, when you and the World are ready. I will enjoy your show from 1st row💃🏼Take care, be safe and I love you very much❤️ - Line Aller xx.. https://t.co/jVRpNvuyyi
@celinedion I'm so sorry, Céline. Like you, we were all hoping for better news. As hard as this is for us, I can't imagine what you're going through. Like a friend of mine said, we love your music, but we love you more. Take all the time you need, we'll be ready whenever you are. On t'aime.
@celinedion You WILL get better, Ms. Céline. Don't fret. It just means more time with the twins. Sorry you're still feeling like crap. 🙏🏻 sent up to God for you to feel better soon.
@celinedion however health comes first. we all wish you a quick recovery Celine. Much love

Celine Dion expressed her excitement during a Facebook Live event for her upcoming first concert tour in more than ten years.

"It's time for a change; time to hit the road," Dion said. "So many people came to us, but now we really think it's time for us to go and see them. So I am extremely excited to do the world tour."

After her European concerts end in Paris on September 24, 2022, she will not perform abroad again until May 2023 in Tel Aviv, when she will begin her next tour.

Her latest album, Courage, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 in late 2019 - but dropped to 111th place in one week.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The album made history in doing so, because no album has ever fallen from No. 1 to below the top 100 in its second week, according to Forbes.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
