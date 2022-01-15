Taemin's old livestream gains attention after news of his worsening mental health

One of Taemin's old livestreams has now garnered attention after the SHINee star was transferred from active military to reserve duty due to his worsening mental health condition. The livestream is from before the star enlisted. In it, he thanked his fans for continuous support. Many had also observed that he was close to tears in it.

Taemin thanked his fans for being with him always

Following the news of the K-Pop idol's transfer, Taemin's old livestream video gained attention. This video was just before he had enlisted, and in it, he told his fans,

“Thank you for always being with me when I'm lonely and having a hard time. I think this job suits me well. I'm a person who wants to be loved a lot."

He then added,

“Did I give you strength? It's not a sad thing, but why do I feel sad. I'm worried, scared, and anxious about the future. I'm happy when I look back. I'm lonely when I look back. I think a lot of things happened."

These comments are now seen in a new light in the face of the star’s worsening mental health. Fans also wished for his well-being and hoped that he could recover.

Fans react to the livestream, debate on Taemin's mental health

Fans began to argue over why the SHINee member struggled. Many believed that it was due to military duty. As an idol who had safeguarded his privacy, life as a soldier would have been a shock.

A screenshot of reactions from fans (Image via allkpop)

A screenshot of fans' reactions (Image via allkpop)

However, other fans commented that the idol had struggled with mental health issues before enlistment. Hence his struggle should not be lightened.

SM Entertainment’s statement about Taemin’s military duty

SM Entertainment announced the SHINee member's condition on January 14.

In a statement, SM Entertainment said that the star was transferred from the military band of the Ministry of National Defense Services to the public service division. They also revealed that the idol received treatment and counseling for his depression and panic disorder symptoms. This is also something that he has dealt with in the past. However, the transfer was ordered since his symptoms worsened recently.

They further added,

“Thus, he was transferred to public service duty according to the military's policies. As a result, the singer will be completing his military service duties as a social service worker from now on. We apologize for concerning you with this sudden news. We will continue to focus on his treatment and do our best to help him become stable. Thank you.”

