SHINee's Taemin spills about his military life and fans send him supportive messages

After SHINee's Taemin enlisted in the military earlier this year, fans have been eagerly waiting for any news on the idol. Luckily for them, some information has trickled in.

Through an interview, the Korean singer revealed details about his daily life in the military. His physique has changed quite a bit since he started the mandatory military service enlistment period.

Taemin answers 30 questions about his life in the military service

On October 7, an interview with Taemin was published on the Military Manpower Administration channel on YouTube. The K-pop idol answered 30 different questions about himself and revealed some miscellaneous details about his current lifestyle.

The SHINee member is currently a part of the military band. He applied by sending in a video audition of him singing Chenyum by Big Mama to the Ministry of National Defense Service Support Corps. He went in-depth into the type of music he plays in the band and instruments he practices with during his time in the military.

Taemin also revealed the rigorous schedule he must follow until his official discharge. He has to get up at 6.30 am, eat breakfast, and complete work until lunchtime. After eating a meal, he continues to work until allowed some free time. Throughout the day, he and the other soldiers have to attend several role calls and assemblies.

Following this schedule resulted in him gaining 22 pounds, as reported by the dancer himself.

Taemin also mentioned that he misses his fans a lot and often thinks about the day he enlisted owing to the rush of emotions he experienced. He stated that he is eagerly awaiting to be reunited with all of his fans.

While the original video is entirely in Korean, a Shawol (fan of SHINee) kindly translated the 3-minute interview for non-speakers of the language to understand the idol's words.

Many Shawols sent encouraging messages to Taemin, eagerly awaiting his return to the outside world. The singer is slated to be discharged on November 30, 2022, over a year from now. Until then, he will continue to serve his time in the military.

Shawols aren't the only ones massively missing Taemin. SHINee's Minho sent off his fellow member earlier this year with an encouraging and heart-warming message.

Minho and the rest of SHINee have already completed their mandatory military service. After Taemin is discharged, the members of SHINee will be all set to make a group comeback.

