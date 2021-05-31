"I'm always on your side": SHINee's Minho sends off Taemin to military enlistment

SHINee's Taemin has officially enlisted into the military, and if that wasn't enough to make Shawols cry, Minho's sending him off might have been.

Who is Choi Minho?

Born in 1991, Minho is a member of the K-pop boy group SHINee. He has made his mark in the fashion and acting industries apart from being a famous singer-songwriter.

The 29-year-old has appeared in various television dramas and films, such as “To The Beautiful You” (2012), “Medical Top Team” (2013), “My First Time” (2015), “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth” (2016) and “The Battle of Jangsari” (2019).

Minho has modeled for many brands and even attended the Paris Fashion Week in 2018. In 2011, he was named an Honorary Ambassador for Youth.

In 2014, the Incheon native was appointed as UNICEF's Unihero Campaign Ambassador, "Giving Hope to the Children," alongside label mate Yoona from Girls' Generation.

Taemin and Minho’s Friendship

Minho has always been famous for his affection towards his bandmates, especially Taemin. Fans have numerous times pointed out SHINee's friendship and loyalty as the secret to their long run.

In 2019, Minho was sent off by Taemin for his mandatory military service, and now Minho is sending off Taemin to his military base. As a result, fans took to Twitter to highlight the duo's friendship.

the first thing minho did after he gets discharged was supporting taemin at inkigayo all the way from pohang and now he’s the member to send tm off to military until the very last pic.twitter.com/AYcV6pYhds — Waiting For (@redlightaem) May 31, 2021

minho was in the car with taemin like how taemin was in the car with minho 😭#2MIN #투민 pic.twitter.com/sRInD8gfZ8 — ɪʜᴇᴀʀᴛ2ᴍɪɴ (@iheart2min_) May 31, 2021

Enlistment Day

Serve well and stay safe and healthy.

I’m always by your side and waiting for you,

I love you 💛💙



19415 210531

Taemin sending Minho sending #Minho off #Taemin off pic.twitter.com/PLO0BhSY50 — hourly minho (@hourlychoiminho) May 31, 2021

taemin had a tight schedule on the day of minho’s enlistment but he insisted on sending his hyung off because he doesnt want minho to go alone and now minho is literally sending taemin till the last step because he doesnt want him to go alone too 🥺#2MIN #투민 — ɪʜᴇᴀʀᴛ2ᴍɪɴ (@iheart2min_) May 31, 2021

Minho's bbl 😭😭 "our maknae... went... it feels so strange..." — 짝꿍 니니 💎 (@jonghyvnkim) May 31, 2021

Taemin's enlistment details

Taemin will officially enlist in the army on May 31st. Earlier this year, he applied for the army's music corps and was accepted. He will be going through six weeks of basic training before enlisting in the army's music corps.

181210 - Onew’s enlistment

190304 - Key’s enlistment

190415 - Minho’s enlistment

210531 - Taemin’s enlistment



Im so proud of you my 5HINee💎♥️ pic.twitter.com/GXYkQaRYNT — 찡구 (@AreyouMTTM) May 30, 2021

In light of the ongoing pandemic and to respect Taemin's personal decision, his location and time of enlistment will be kept private. There also won't be any events surrounding his enlistment.

Taemin is scheduled to be discharged in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Minho will be joining JTBC's variety show "Let's Play Basketball" as a guest star on June 6th. The show brings together some of South Korea's best-known professional athletes to try out a new sport: basketball!

Minho will be guest starring alongside Jo Se Ho, Do Kyung Wan, and Julien Kang.