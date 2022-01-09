Four OMEGA X members test COVID positive, agency halts activities

On January 9, OMEGA X’s agency SPIRE Entertainment announced the unfortunate news of four members contracting the COVID-19 virus. The agency also announced the cancelation of all promotions and scheduled activities for the next two weeks.

The group’s successful debut in June last year and subsequent releases earned them a nomination for Rookie of the Year at the Golden Disc Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and even the Hanteo Music Awards.

OMEGA X to halt all promotional activities for two week

The 11-member group OMEGA X returned with their second EP LOVE ME LIKE on January 5, 2022. With promotions in full swing, the group performed its lead single of the same name two days after the release on KBS’ Music Bank. However, it has now been announced that the group will be halting all its activities for the next two weeks.

OMEGA X’s agency stated that Jaehan, Hangyeom, Jehyun, and Junghoon tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining seven members and staff also underwent testing. As per SBS Entertainment News, the rest of the members have tested negative and are currently in quarantine.

Additionally, the company did not state if the members were asymptomatic or had any symptoms. Due to the unforeseen circumstances, they have decided to cancel the group’s activities.

It is unfortunate news for OMEGA X’s fans as they have only been treated to one live performance before the news struck, which has led to many fans worrying for the members and sending them well wishes.

The first two weeks after a release are crucial for K-pop groups. These days are filled with multiple schedules for live shows, pre-recordings, interviews and more at the seven weekly music shows. Fans now wonder if the group will get a chance to perform the comeback stages after two weeks, which might impact the spectacle.

OMEGA X becomes a sought-after rookie boy group

OMEGA X debuted on June 30, 2021 with their first EP Vamos. The group consists of former boy group members Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan.

In September, the group released its first single What’s Goin’ On, whose music video currently sits at 10 million views. The success of the group has led them to earn nominations as Rookie of the Year in the Golden Disc Awards and Seoul Music Awards. The group is also nominated for the Popularity and K-wave Popularity award in the latter.

