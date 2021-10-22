Fans rally behind Golden Child after KBS replaces the group with Stray Kids

Fans of Golden Child are voicing their immense displeasure after KBS' alleged mistreatment of the K-pop group is being unearthed by the community.

A sudden unannounced change in the broadcasting company's schedule left out Golden Child from an online concert that was going to be held. So Goldenness (fans of Golden Child) are rallying on social media to call out KBS for the exclusion.

Golden Child replaced by Stray Kids the day of its concert

On October 1, 2021, the official KBS WORLD TV Twitter account announced that the company was holding an "Online K-Pop Compilation Concert." As the broadcasting company is in charge of Music Bank, one of the biggest music shows in South Korea, it has a plethora of K-pop acts perform on the show every day.

KBS WORLD TV @KBSWorldTV [NOTICE] 🌟KBS WORLD presents ONLINE K-POP COMPILATION CONCERT🌟Enjoy a compilation of your favorite K-POP star's performance videos!Streamed live on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, every 10PM(KST) ▶ youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv [NOTICE] 🌟KBS WORLD presents ONLINE K-POP COMPILATION CONCERT🌟Enjoy a compilation of your favorite K-POP star's performance videos!Streamed live on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, every 10PM(KST) ▶youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv https://t.co/RKd6ogLH7h

As implied by the name, KBS would air a compilation of all of that artist's performance according to their scheduled day.

October 22 was the day when Golden Child's performances were supposed to be aired. As Goldenness waited for the group's video, fans were disappointed to discover that JYP Entertainment's Stray Kids' performance video was aired instead.

The change was sudden, with no information relayed to the audience before-hand. To make matters worse for the broadcasting company, Stray Kids was not in the original line-up for their October event.

This wasn't the only occurrence that set fans off. In a video released by KBS which compiled videos of all of the past hosts for Music Bank, Goldenness got angered after discovering Bomin from the K-pop group missing.

Bomin had been an MC on Music Bank since July 2019, alongside Korean actress Shin Ye Eun. They replaced Choi Won Myeong and Lovelyz' Kei. After a year, the duo bid the viewers farewell and celebrated their last day as MCs on July 17, 2020.

Owing to these factors, fans have been gathering and sharing their anger towards KBS for their supposed ill-treatment of the Woollim Entertainment boy group.

Y Axis 😗🖤🎲 @aeslehcyoon It might just be a small matter for others but for a small fandom like Goldenness whose happiness comes from even the smallest things about Golcha, it's not. It's downright disrespectful. #KBSneedtoapologize It might just be a small matter for others but for a small fandom like Goldenness whose happiness comes from even the smallest things about Golcha, it's not. It's downright disrespectful.#KBSneedtoapologize

syl. @gidamdis kbs went from treating golcha as a prince to having no interviews, no stage sets, excluding bomin and yeeun on that mcs compilation, ditching them even though they clearly put golden child on that online concert compilation and putting other group instead. nah kbs this ain't it kbs went from treating golcha as a prince to having no interviews, no stage sets, excluding bomin and yeeun on that mcs compilation, ditching them even though they clearly put golden child on that online concert compilation and putting other group instead. nah kbs this ain't it https://t.co/K2WJ2SY1El

sophia⚡ @b4ngchris_ I'm a stay myself, i love the kids, but this, this is so wrong. Why would you change the lineup when you already posted it? KBS this is so disappointing #KBSneedtoapologize I'm a stay myself, i love the kids, but this, this is so wrong. Why would you change the lineup when you already posted it? KBS this is so disappointing#KBSneedtoapologize https://t.co/EEZtTz9Y2D

tartaglia worshipper @haha_hi__ for people who don’t know what’s going on, KBS used to treat golden child like kings and now they are holding an online concert and “forgot”to include #goldenchild or perhaps on purpose??? #KBSneedtoapologize for people who don’t know what’s going on, KBS used to treat golden child like kings and now they are holding an online concert and “forgot”to include #goldenchild or perhaps on purpose??? #KBSneedtoapologize

Also Read

So far, KBS has not made a statement regarding the situation at hand. Fans continue to tweet under the hashtag #KBSneedtoapologize, hoping for any kind of response or clarification.

Golden Child recently made a comeback with a repackaged version of the group's album Ddara, along with a title track of the same name.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan