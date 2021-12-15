What is the 2021 Hanteo Music Awards all about? Categories and award dates revealed

Hanteo teamed up with popular app Whosfan to launch the 2021 Hanteo Music Awards. The newly created award show will be joining the existing lineup of coveted year-end award shows. Even though the 2021 Hanteo Music Awards will be held online for the first time, fans are going all out making sure their favorite idols win.

What are the categories in the 2021 Hanteo Music Awards?

K-pop fans will now have to battle with each other for another year-end music show trophy. Hanteo Global has announced the 2021 Hanteo Music Awards (HMA), the first in history. For now, the award has revealed five categories, calculated unique to the Hanteo chart:

The First Week Sales Record Award, as the name suggests, will be given to the idol group with the highest first-week sales in 2021. It will be based entirely on the album sales and will be awarded to the top 10 artists.

The recipient of The Artist Award would be a group who had “a significant impact on the music industry” based on indicators such as music score, album sales, social media buzz, portal buzz, fandom indexes, and others measuring up to 65%, while the rest 35% is based on fan votes.

The voting period for Artist Award will begin on December 20 at 12 PM KST and end on December 26, 11.59 AM KST. The category will award Top 3 male and female groups and Top 3 male and female solo awards.

The Rookie of the Year will also be selected based on the above criteria - 65% overall music, album, trend score, and 35% fan votes. The voting period for ROTY will open on December 27 at 12 PM KST and end on January 2, 2022, at 11.59 AM KST. Sub-categories include the Male and Female Artist awards.

The Special Award of the 2021 Hanteo Music Awards will be given to selected artists whose participation in various angles, such as album sales, music streaming, etc., will be calculated. It will also measure global data from the Whosfan app but will not include fan votes.

Lastly, the Whosfandom Award will be awarded based solely on the fan power of an artist. The app has listed the top 40 fandoms, and they will be battling out for the position of No. 1. The award will be presented to both the artist and the fandom. Voting began on December 15 at 12 noon KST and will end on January 6, 2022, at 11.59 AM KST.

Meanwhile, voting for Whosfan Fandom Award has gained incredible traction already on the app and Haneto's Twitter.

When will the 2021 Hanteo Music Awards air?

The 2021 Hanteo Music Awards have a unique release date. Instead of awarding the artists on the same day, Hanteo and Whosfan have decided to keep the momentum going and give each category one day to shine.

The First Week Sales Record will be announced on December 20, while The Artist Award will be announced on December 27, 2021. The ceremony will continue next year, with The Rookie Award awarded on January 3, The Whosfan Fandom Award on January 7, and lastly, The Special Award on January 10, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar