Winners of the 2021 MMA: BTS, IU, aespa, TXT and more

The 2021 MMA (Melon Music Awards) winners are finally here. The MMAs were held on December 4 and streamed live via the YouTube channel 1TheK. As the biggest K-pop idols took home significant prizes, fourth generation artists also bagged some major wins, showcasing the extraordinary quality of K-pop in current times.
As expected, BTS and IU’s incredible stint in 2021 earned them five awards each. The criteria for selection was statistics from MelOn’s charts, including user data, expert scores, streaming data, votes, and more.
Complete list of winners at the 2021 MMAs (Melon Music Awards)
Despite the tough competition, multiple deserving artists took home the green rectangle trophy from the coveted MMAs. Check out the winners below:
- Artist of the Year (Daesang) - IU
- Album of the Year (Daesang) - Lilac by IU
- Song of the Year (Daesang) - Butter by BTS
- Record of the Year (Daesang) - aespa
- Best Group (Male) - BTS
- Best Group (Female) - aespa
- New Artist of the Year (Male) - Lee Mujin
- New Artist of the Year (Female) - aespa
- Best Solo (Male) - Lim Young Woong
- Best Solo (Female) - IU
- Top 10 Artists (Bonsang) - IU, Lim Young Woong, BTS, Heize, lIlBOI, AKMU, Lee Mujin, ASH ISLAND, NCT DREAM, aespa
- Best Performance - THE BOYZ
- Best Songwriter - IU
- Best OST - Rain and You from Hospital Playlist 2 by Lee Mujin
- Best Project Music - MSG Wannabe (M.O.M)
- Best Music Video of the Year - TXT
- Best Music Style - Siren Remix by Homies
- Best Collaboration - My Universe by BTS and Coldplay
- Best Performance Director - Son Seung Deuk
- Netizen’s Choice - BTS
- Global Rising Artist - ENHYPEN
- 1TheK Original Contents - STAYC
- Hot Trend - Brave Girls
Netizens predicted major wins for BTS, IU, and Lee Mujin from the start. The 2021 MMA awards that surprised them, in a good way, were of TXT, ENHYPEN, and aespa’s.
After the awards ceremony, netizens discussed rookie group aespa making waves with their award sweep. Every release of the Next Level girl group has been a viral hit, giving them a taste of incredible success in their first year of debut.
aespa bagging Best Female Artist and the Grand Prize for Record of the Year at the 2021 MMA has shown that they’re the top fourth-generation K-pop group to be reckoned with.
Fans even loved IU sweeping five awards at the 2021 MMA. The Lilac singer-songwriter attended the 2021 MMA event after four long years.