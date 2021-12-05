Winners of the 2021 MMA: BTS, IU, aespa, TXT and more

The 2021 MMA (Melon Music Awards) winners are finally here. The MMAs were held on December 4 and streamed live via the YouTube channel 1TheK. As the biggest K-pop idols took home significant prizes, fourth generation artists also bagged some major wins, showcasing the extraordinary quality of K-pop in current times.

As expected, BTS and IU’s incredible stint in 2021 earned them five awards each. The criteria for selection was statistics from MelOn’s charts, including user data, expert scores, streaming data, votes, and more.

Complete list of winners at the 2021 MMAs (Melon Music Awards)

Despite the tough competition, multiple deserving artists took home the green rectangle trophy from the coveted MMAs. Check out the winners below:

Artist of the Year (Daesang) - IU

Album of the Year (Daesang) - Lilac by IU

Song of the Year (Daesang) - Butter by BTS

Record of the Year (Daesang) - aespa

Best Group (Male) - BTS

Best Group (Female) - aespa

New Artist of the Year (Male) - Lee Mujin

New Artist of the Year (Female) - aespa

Best Solo (Male) - Lim Young Woong

Best Solo (Female) - IU

Top 10 Artists (Bonsang) - IU, Lim Young Woong, BTS, Heize, lIlBOI, AKMU, Lee Mujin, ASH ISLAND, NCT DREAM, aespa

Best Performance - THE BOYZ

Best Songwriter - IU

Best OST - Rain and You from Hospital Playlist 2 by Lee Mujin

Best Project Music - MSG Wannabe (M.O.M)

Best Music Video of the Year - TXT

Best Music Style - Siren Remix by Homies

Best Collaboration - My Universe by BTS and Coldplay

Best Performance Director - Son Seung Deuk

Netizen’s Choice - BTS

Global Rising Artist - ENHYPEN

1TheK Original Contents - STAYC

Hot Trend - Brave Girls

Netizens predicted major wins for BTS, IU, and Lee Mujin from the start. The 2021 MMA awards that surprised them, in a good way, were of TXT, ENHYPEN, and aespa’s.

After the awards ceremony, netizens discussed rookie group aespa making waves with their award sweep. Every release of the Next Level girl group has been a viral hit, giving them a taste of incredible success in their first year of debut.

AESFORMATION @aesformation [📰🌐]



aespa se lleva un total de 4 premios en los MMA 2021:



🏆 Melon top 10 (bonsang)

🏆 Rookie del año

🏆 Mejor grupo femenino

🏆 Record del año (daesang)



¡Felicidades a las chicas! [📰🌐]aespa se lleva un total de 4 premios en los MMA 2021:🏆 Melon top 10 (bonsang)🏆 Rookie del año🏆 Mejor grupo femenino🏆 Record del año (daesang) ¡Felicidades a las chicas! https://t.co/ChFM6lc6Qo

aespa bagging Best Female Artist and the Grand Prize for Record of the Year at the 2021 MMA has shown that they’re the top fourth-generation K-pop group to be reckoned with.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans even loved IU sweeping five awards at the 2021 MMA. The Lilac singer-songwriter attended the 2021 MMA event after four long years.

Edited by Danyal Arabi