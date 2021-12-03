“Aren’t aespa still babies?”: Fans criticize the ‘Savage’ group’s stylists for 2021 AAA outfits

Monster rookies aespa’s stylists have come under their fans' radar yet again. The SM Entertainment girl group bagged three awards just a year after debuting and attending their first AAAs (Asia Artist Awards). While the group performed its hits at the show, the stylists received flak for dressing the girls too maturely.

Made up of four members, aespa’s oldest are just 21-year-olds (Karina, Giselle), with Winter just shy of her 21st birthday, and the youngest Ningning at 19 years of age.

The girls wore all-black, chic outfits at the awards show that made them look more mature than their actual age, inciting trouble from fans. Some members’ outfits were even called “experimental”, implying unflattering choice of clothes.

aespa’s confusing 2021 AAA outfits lead to fans slamming the group’s stylists

The night of December 2, 2021, turned out to be incredible for the monster rookie girl group aespa who has been topping charts, raking in views and streams. The group bagged multiple wins, namely a daesang (grand prize) of Stage of the Year, Best New Artist (Singer) and AAA Hot Trend (Singer).

While fans did celebrate the group's achievements, what caught their eyes was aespa's red carpet look. The four-member girl group is known for its unparalleled beauty, and the Korean fans were disappointed with choice of outfits. According to them, they didn't capture the idols' beauty.

Most frowned upon looks were of Giselle and Karina’s. Giselle’s bangs made her eyes shine even more, amping up her visuals. But when it came to the outfit, fans felt the full-sleeved leather jacket did not do justice to her body proportions. They particularly pointed out the waist belt, which made her legs look longer.

As for Karina, her mixed-and-match leather-textured outfit confused many. With loose sleeves, zips and patterns asymmetrically added in the front, the long frilled cloth hanging in the front and center caught many people’s attention. However, not in a good way.

Winter’s outfit was also criticized for its weird tulle fabric addition. Her hairstyle and accessory choices made her look more mature than her actual age. The idol will turn 21 in January 2022.

NingNing’s outfit was hailed most positively out of all the members, by the K-netizens. It seemed to match and reflect her gorgeous visuals. However, they found the overall vibe mature again, considering the idol is the youngest in the group. Netizens were also surprised by NingNing's height, as she looked petite beside other members.

Check out what Korean netizens said below: (Comments Google Translated from theqoo blog post. Note: A few errors from the translation have been corrected. Comment number is also provided.)

“Gisele's legs are really long, and the upper body is attached as a courtesy.” - 431

"Why is Karina dressed like that?" - 423

"Everyone is pretty, but Karina's clothes look strange…" - 406

"Aren't aespa babies? what's wrong with the clothes" (sic) - 401

"What's with Karina's clothes ㅠㅠ You put on experimental clothes for the goddess" - 399

"What is the lint on Ning Ning's bra straps? Really, pay attention to the details" - 394

"aespa is pretty... What's the coordination... What's the sensibility of coordinators these days... Why are you ruining pretty singers and actors?" - 375

"You dress like you're going hunting every day" - 432

"Why are the pretty girls dressed so dull ㅜㅜ" - 322

"ReVe’s [Red Velvet] stylist was changed and their fashion became better so please change aespa’s too" (sic) - 400

"They look like secret agents" - 434

"They're all pretty, but what's wrong with the outfit?" - 437

Meanwhile, it looks like aespa will continue to break records and soon rise to the top of the girl-group chain.

