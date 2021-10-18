aespa's Winter overthrows K-pop queens BLACKPINK in October Brand Reputation Rankings

Monster rookie group aespa's Winter has overthrown BLACKPINK members to take the crown for October 2021’s individual girl group member Brand Reputation Rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute released the rankings on October 17.

October’s rankings are surprising as aespa, who hasn’t even completed a year as an idol group, overthrew BLACKPINK in the ratings. Out of the top six ranks, aespa claims four seats, including the No. 1 rank.

aespa's Winter tops October 2021 Individual K-pop Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

aespa @aespa_official 안녕하세요 여러분!! 윈터입니다 ~~🤍☃️

저희가 드디어 첫 미니앨범 타이틀곡인 savage를 음악방송에서 선보이게 되었습니당ㅎㅎ 저희와 많은 분들의 노력으로 만들어진 savage!!!🌟 많이 사랑해 주시고 응원해 주세요!!🤍❄️ 안녕하세요 여러분!! 윈터입니다 ~~🤍☃️

The Research Institute releases monthly reputation rankings that show an idol’s popularity in the South Korean entertainment industry. It also lists phrases that have been searched the most by the member's names, along with a positive-negative analysis.

The Korea Business Research Institute calculates rankings based on various factors such as media interest (news, marketing), consumer (brands/product consumption) participation, communication (fan/public communication) and community awareness (how much they’re spoken about on social media).

The Brand Reputation Rankings are based on big data collected from September 17 to October 16. Based on multiple aspects, aespa’s Winter topped the list with 600k more index points than BLACKPINK Jennie, who stood firm in her second spot.

In October’s ranking, aespa’s Winter took the first spot, jumping six ranks for a 72.21% rise. Her Brand Reputation Index for the month is 3,889,780. ‘Youtube’, ‘Kwangya’s daughter’ and ‘Savage’ are the high-ranking phrases related to her, whereas her high-ranking keywords are ‘chic, ‘powerful’ and ‘appear’. She even scored incredibly well in the positivity-negativity index, scoring 81.98% positive reactions.

Second and third in line are BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa with 3,273,660 and 3,212,231 index points respectively. Jennie’s Brand Reputation Ranking fell by 26.25% compared to September's rankings, and Lisa’s fell 40.13%.

On fourth, fifth and sixth ranks are aespa’s Karina, Giselle and Ningning. Karina came pretty close to Lisa, with her index of 3,212,053. Giselle followed with a reputation index of 2,185,354 and Nigning with an index of 1,702,907.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo took the seventh rank, while Red Velvet’s Joy, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and LOONA’s Chuu took up the eighth, ninth and tenth ranks respectively.

not even a year into their career, 2 members already topped the gg members brand reputation ranking... first is Karina and second is Winter

not even a year into their career, 2 members already topped the gg members brand reputation ranking... first is Karina and second is Winter the power aespa holds 🤯

Winter is now the third 4th generation K-pop idol to rank No. 1 on the individual girl group member reputation rankings, after aespa's Karina and ITZY's Yeji.

aespa already having two members topping the brand reputation ranking

In other news, SM Entertainment’s aespa has been taking over the world with their first mini-album Savage. There are already multiple discussions online about the group being the ‘new BLACKPINK’.

