Giselle spotted alone at airport while other members of aespa held back due to COVID-19 tests

On November 28, aespa member Giselle was spotted alone at Incheon International Airport. She returned to Seoul after the group's scheduled performance at the 2021 Marcy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

While fans expressed worry on social media, SM Entertainment released a statement explaining the whereabouts of the other members of the band. They said in a statement that Karina, Winter, and Ningning were being held back for their COVID-19 tests. The statement reads:

"Because of their cold symptoms, Karina, Winter, and Ningning underwent COVID-19 testing as part of their entry procedure."

aespa's Karina, Winter and Ningning confirm they tested negative

A few hours after SM Entertainment's statement was released, the idols also shared an update on their DearU Bubble account. While there was no official confirmation from the agency regarding the status of the idols, Karina, Winter, and Ningning confirmed that they tested negative for COVID-19.

In the meantime, fans expressed the girls probably got cold because they performed in short skirts and crop tops while it was snowing. The reaction also included fans' clarification that one cannot get sick from being cold.

They did raise concerns, however, about the ridiculousness of the choice to wear such outfits, especially at a place where the weather was extremely cold.

aespa performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

aespa's Karina, Ningning, Giselle and Winter were the first to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ningning was also spotted hanging out with her friends in New York. This, however, caused a discussion among fans about how Karina and Giselle may not have been able to get away with hanging out with their male friends and posting pictures of the same. The discussion was on Nate's community page.

aespa's "Savage" sells over half a million copies

aespa members have made a name for themselves in the industry, especially after the release of their most recent music video - Savage.

The group entered the famed 'Half million seller club' in October after they sold 500 thousand copies in album sales. With this, the girl group has joined all other girl bands such as BLACKPINK, TWICE, IZ*ONE, and Girls' Generation.

aespa's Savage also became the first single by a girl group to achieve an all-kill in 2021. The song received was No. 1 on the daily and 24Hits charts of Melon, the daily and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s daily chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart.

