aespa to be part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021

In a Thanksgiving surprise for fans, K-pop band aespa will take part in the upcoming 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade', 2021.

'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' is a much awaited annual event, which has been a longstanding US holiday tradition, consisting of thousands of people, floats, balloons, performances and other kinds of entertainment.

After an understated and audience-free 2020 parade due to covid, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back with a bang, and who else to invite other than K-Pop sensations such as aespa. The group is topping the charts in both South Korea and the US. This will be aespa's first overseas performance.

aespa will be on the "Her Future is STEM-sational" float at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The parade’s executive producer Will Coss, announced the return of Macy’s parade,

"It's back, and we're excited to bring it back to the streets of New York City in its full form, in the way that audiences have grown to know and love us. It's going to be a celebration of spectacle, a celebration of performance, a celebration of culture, a celebration of love. It's going to be a really exciting day, and we're really just elated to have the opportunity to bring it back in its true form."

On November 1, the full line-up for the departmental chain’s Thanksgiving event was announced, where aespa occupies a prime position. Described as "South Korea's most daring new K-pop act," aespa will be joining several other international artists like Darren Criss, Carrie Underwood and Andy Grammer.

Aespa will be performing on the float “Her Future is STEM-sational” by Olay. Apart from the band’s image as strong, talented women, the STEM aspect also ties in with the band’s futuristic sci-fi esthetic. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 happens to be the 95th edition of the event.

The 95th marching of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off at 9 AM EST on Thursday, November 25. The grand parade will feature 15 character balloons, 28 floats, more than 800 clowns, 9 performances, and Santa Claus to kick off the holiday season.

The parade will make its way through the city of New York. Incidentally, while aespa is the first K-pop girl group to perform at the parade, it is not the first K-Pop band. The honor belongs to the boy band NCT 127, which had participated in the parade in 2019.

The parade will be broadcast on NBC and Telemundo from 9 AM to noon, and will also be streamed on Peacock.

Edited by Danyal Arabi