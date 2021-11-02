NCT's Jaehyun all set to make acting debut with 'Bungee Jumping Of Their Own'

NCT’s Jaehyun is all set to make his acting debut with Bungee Jumping Of Their Own, and fans can’t keep calm.

The NCT visual magnet was long overdue for his acting debut. Jaehyun was initially set to play the lead in the currently shelved KBS youth drama Dear M, which has been delayed from airing indefinitely following the school bullying controversy surrounding the proposed female lead Park Hye Soo.

On November 2, however, reports of Jaehyun’s new drama have NCT fans excited.

Dyva🌸 @captainuwu [Exclusive] Jaehyun decided to appear in the OTT drama remake of 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own'.



He will play the role of 'Im Hyunbin'. It will be made into 16 episodes, 25 minutes long and will begin filming in January next year. It will be broadcast on Kakao TV. [Exclusive] Jaehyun decided to appear in the OTT drama remake of 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own'.He will play the role of 'Im Hyunbin'. It will be made into 16 episodes, 25 minutes long and will begin filming in January next year. It will be broadcast on Kakao TV. https://t.co/aJeYVteLn3

NCT's Jaehyun takes on an unconventional role in 'Bungee Jumping Of Their Own'

Several media outlets reported that NCT’s Jaehyun is also set to kickstart his acting career with a brand new show.

Bungee Jumping Of Their Own, which will air on Kakao TV next year, is a remake of the 2001 romantic film Bungee Jumping of Their Own. The film, which starred Squid Game’s Lee Byung Hun, Lee Eun Joo and Yeo Hyun Soo, was very well appreciated for how it dealt with grief and loss, and the remake is highly anticipated.

𝙚𝙡𝙖🎃 @neoggie

¡Felicidades a Jaehyun! espero que todo le salga bien 💕

#JAEHYUN @NCTsmtown_127 Se confirma que Jaehyun será actor del remake de 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own', aquí algunos fragmentos del drama.¡Felicidades a Jaehyun! espero que todo le salga bien 💕 Se confirma que Jaehyun será actor del remake de 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own', aquí algunos fragmentos del drama.¡Felicidades a Jaehyun! espero que todo le salga bien 💕#JAEHYUN @NCTsmtown_127 https://t.co/a5ozgPRqDc

Bungee Jumping Of Their Own revolves around a high school teacher Seon In Woo who can’t get his deceased lover In Tae Hee out of his mind. Things take a turn when one of his male students Im Hyun Bin starts acting the same way as his first love.

NCT’s Jaehyun is set to play the lead role of the student Im Hyun Bin in the remake. Incidentally, the role of Im Hyun Bin resulted in the actor Yeo Hyun Soo getting his first Baeksang award as Best New Actor, in 2001.

NCT’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the casting, stating:

JAEHYUN of NCT has been cast as the lead role in the OTT remake of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own!

SMTOWN @SMTOWNGLOBAL



JAEHYUN of NCT has been cast as the lead role in the OTT remake of ‘Bungee Jumping Of Their Own’!



bit.ly/3CEBknJ



#JAEHYUN #재현

#NCT

#번지점프를하다 NCT 재현, '번지점프를 하다' OTT리메이크 주연..여현수役 연기JAEHYUN of NCT has been cast as the lead role in the OTT remake of ‘Bungee Jumping Of Their Own’! #NCT 127 NCT 재현, '번지점프를 하다' OTT리메이크 주연..여현수役 연기JAEHYUN of NCT has been cast as the lead role in the OTT remake of ‘Bungee Jumping Of Their Own’! bit.ly/3CEBknJ#JAEHYUN #재현#NCT #NCT127#번지점프를하다

Fans of Jaehyun and NCT pour love on social media

Jaehyun fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see their favorite idol on screen, after missing the opportunity with Dear M. "Jaehyun" and "ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK" have been trending on social media ever since the news broke.

NCT Charts @nctcharts_ #JAEHYUN is currently trending Worldwide after the news that he has been cast as the lead role in the OTT remake of "Bungee Jumping Of Their Town" 👏🎉 #JAEHYUN is currently trending Worldwide after the news that he has been cast as the lead role in the OTT remake of "Bungee Jumping Of Their Town" 👏🎉 https://t.co/uQu9DqT461

anne @97JJHOLIC [Exclusive] NCT's Jaehyun, 'Bungee Jumping' OTT remake starring... Acting as Yeo Hyeon-soo! ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK 😭😭😭😭 WHO ELSE SMILED AND CRIED?!?!?! [Exclusive] NCT's Jaehyun, 'Bungee Jumping' OTT remake starring... Acting as Yeo Hyeon-soo! ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK 😭😭😭😭 WHO ELSE SMILED AND CRIED?!?!?! https://t.co/X5UkGrPCgX

elle @umbreilla_ WDYM ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK??!! IM GONNA THROW UP SCREAMING CRYING SOBBING AAAAA WDYM ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK??!! IM GONNA THROW UP SCREAMING CRYING SOBBING AAAAA https://t.co/dHvEHUkMD3

Xenotarsosaurus @kun_monroe LOL I JUST WOKE UP AND JAEHYUN ACTOR IS BACK LOL I JUST WOKE UP AND JAEHYUN ACTOR IS BACK https://t.co/uu9Nj68PBW

ais 🧛 ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK! @youniecakes you deserve all of the best things in the world, baby! i'm so so proud of you never ako nag give up mag wait for another project of yours and now it's happening,,, I'M SO SO HAPPY RN ANG GANDA NG GISING KO, JAEHYUN ACTOR IS BACK!!! you deserve all of the best things in the world, baby! i'm so so proud of you never ako nag give up mag wait for another project of yours and now it's happening,,, I'M SO SO HAPPY RN ANG GANDA NG GISING KO, JAEHYUN ACTOR IS BACK!!! https://t.co/pfkkLXyYWC

Fans of the idol have commended his unconventional choice of character. Jaehyun’s character in the drama, Im Hyun Bin, deals with the complex nature of love and is bullied for falling in love with a man.

☁️ @huangderfullsun



Its not an easy role for idols to take but the fact that u chose to accept this role 🥺 CANT WAIT TO SEE YOUR ACTING



ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK



#JAEHYUN #재현 #NCT재현 @NCTsmtown_127 JAEHYUN WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOU 😭Its not an easy role for idols to take but the fact that u chose to accept this role 🥺 CANT WAIT TO SEE YOUR ACTINGACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK JAEHYUN WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOU 😭 Its not an easy role for idols to take but the fact that u chose to accept this role 🥺 CANT WAIT TO SEE YOUR ACTING ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK#JAEHYUN #재현 #NCT재현 @NCTsmtown_127 https://t.co/NJKIV7h64z

(ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ 🍑 @alwaysjae0214



actor jaehyun is back!!



#재현 #NCT재현 #JAEHYUN @NCTsmtown seems a pretty challenging role, it’ll be interesting to see how his facial expressions are developed, the kind of emotional intelligence that gives real grace and space for the feelings of the otheractor jaehyun is back!! @NCTsmtown _127 seems a pretty challenging role, it’ll be interesting to see how his facial expressions are developed, the kind of emotional intelligence that gives real grace and space for the feelings of the other actor jaehyun is back!!#재현 #NCT재현 #JAEHYUN @NCTsmtown @NCTsmtown_127 https://t.co/8TEIJ2sjeM

In South Korea, being homosexual is seen as a big taboo, however, some recent K-Dramas have tried to address the ingrained homophobia in their society. Thus, Jaehyun’s decision to play a reportedly homosexual character is a big step, given the artist’s huge fan following in South Korea and internationally.

stfu @fvckusernames1 jaehyun actor is back and he is playing a homosexual character Im-- jaehyun actor is back and he is playing a homosexual character Im-- https://t.co/yRDAklMniY

Jaevamps @jayyjeong JAEHYUN ACTOR IS BACK



so who will be the teacher? JAEHYUN ACTOR IS BACKso who will be the teacher? https://t.co/EMip1IftwH

A fan of the rookie actor took to Twitter to appreciate Jaehyun’s choice of role:

𝐸𝓁 🍑✨🥀 @baldafriqueyuno Judging by the way Jaehyun chose his roles really reminds me like how Kyungsoo chose his roles 🥺 Both are into challenging roles & not sticking to your typical actors. Challenging roles that would blow your mind once you watch them also def gonna break the idol actor stereotype. Judging by the way Jaehyun chose his roles really reminds me like how Kyungsoo chose his roles 🥺 Both are into challenging roles & not sticking to your typical actors. Challenging roles that would blow your mind once you watch them also def gonna break the idol actor stereotype.

Another fan chimed in with:

naya. @ohahpotato it's the way Jaehyun did not stick to those typical mainstream characters and jumped off straight to complex role and angsty plot. man knows what he's doing, he's confident that he'll give justice to the role and so he accepted it it's the way Jaehyun did not stick to those typical mainstream characters and jumped off straight to complex role and angsty plot. man knows what he's doing, he's confident that he'll give justice to the role and so he accepted it

Bungee Jumping Of Their Own, directed by Kim Jong-hyuk and produced by Choi Nak-kwon, will have 16 episodes. It will begin filming in January 2022 and is set for mid 2022 release.

