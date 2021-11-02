NCT's Jaehyun all set to make acting debut with 'Bungee Jumping Of Their Own'

NCT’s Jaehyun is all set to make his acting debut with Bungee Jumping Of Their Own, and fans can’t keep calm.
The NCT visual magnet was long overdue for his acting debut. Jaehyun was initially set to play the lead in the currently shelved KBS youth drama Dear M, which has been delayed from airing indefinitely following the school bullying controversy surrounding the proposed female lead Park Hye Soo.
On November 2, however, reports of Jaehyun’s new drama have NCT fans excited.
NCT's Jaehyun takes on an unconventional role in 'Bungee Jumping Of Their Own'
Several media outlets reported that NCT’s Jaehyun is also set to kickstart his acting career with a brand new show.
Bungee Jumping Of Their Own, which will air on Kakao TV next year, is a remake of the 2001 romantic film Bungee Jumping of Their Own. The film, which starred Squid Game’s Lee Byung Hun, Lee Eun Joo and Yeo Hyun Soo, was very well appreciated for how it dealt with grief and loss, and the remake is highly anticipated.
Bungee Jumping Of Their Own revolves around a high school teacher Seon In Woo who can’t get his deceased lover In Tae Hee out of his mind. Things take a turn when one of his male students Im Hyun Bin starts acting the same way as his first love.
NCT’s Jaehyun is set to play the lead role of the student Im Hyun Bin in the remake. Incidentally, the role of Im Hyun Bin resulted in the actor Yeo Hyun Soo getting his first Baeksang award as Best New Actor, in 2001.
NCT’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the casting, stating:
JAEHYUN of NCT has been cast as the lead role in the OTT remake of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own!
Fans of Jaehyun and NCT pour love on social media
Jaehyun fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see their favorite idol on screen, after missing the opportunity with Dear M. "Jaehyun" and "ACTOR JAEHYUN IS BACK" have been trending on social media ever since the news broke.
Fans of the idol have commended his unconventional choice of character. Jaehyun’s character in the drama, Im Hyun Bin, deals with the complex nature of love and is bullied for falling in love with a man.
In South Korea, being homosexual is seen as a big taboo, however, some recent K-Dramas have tried to address the ingrained homophobia in their society. Thus, Jaehyun’s decision to play a reportedly homosexual character is a big step, given the artist’s huge fan following in South Korea and internationally.
Bungee Jumping Of Their Own, directed by Kim Jong-hyuk and produced by Choi Nak-kwon, will have 16 episodes. It will begin filming in January 2022 and is set for mid 2022 release.