What is the viral two-minute military sleep hack on TikTok and how to take part in the trend?

TikTok has yet another life hack going viral; this time, the two-minute military sleep hack is designed to help those who struggle with falling asleep immediately after hitting the bed.

TikTok comes up with several life hacks daily, which can often be eye-opening and incredibly useful if they work. Even if they don't, they can be categorized as fun experiments.

This article dives into this handy two-minute military hack.

How to follow TikTok's military sleep hack

Fitness expert Justin Agustin's TikTok titled 'Military Technique To Falling Asleep in 2 Minutes!" went viral. The video has garnered over 10 million views, 756k likes, and 112.8k shares as of March 20.

Agustin shared the video to his YouTube channel as well.

In the TikTok, Agustin says:

“This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time, any place, even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable and there’s a lot of noise happening - sleep for a soldier is crucial.”

He added:

“According to my research, this was developed mainly for fighter pilots who need 100 per cent of their reflexes and focus, which we all know decreases with the lack of sleep."

This sleeping hack was developed mainly for fighter pilots who need 100 percent of their reflexes and focus (Image via CatLane/Getty Images)

The TikToker then goes on to explain the steps to be followed to fall asleep in two minutes after closing your eyes:

1) First, calm yourself and consciously relax each part of your body. Beginning with the muscles in your forehead, move to your eyes, cheeks, and jaw, relaxing each body part.

2) Make sure to focus on your breathing throughout.

3) Release any tension from your shoulders and keep your hands loosely by your side.

4) Imagine a warm sensation traveling from your head to your fingertips.

5) After taking a deep breath, exhale, and relax your chest, stomach, thighs, knees, legs, and feet. Imagine the warm sensation from before going down till your feet this time.

6) When you're doing this, your mind needs to be completely stress-free. Clear your head with the help of these two imaginary scenarios:

You’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake under a clear, blue sky.

You’re lying in a black velvet hammock in a pitch-black room.

7) If you get distracted during the exercise, repeat the phrase, 'Don't think,' for ten seconds.

Agustin recommends repeating this exercise every six weeks to set the routine. He also added that allegedly 96 percent of the people who mastered this technique successfully fell asleep within two minutes of shutting their eyes.

One of the comments under TikTok said:

“I’m a military brat and was taught this. I also had a veteran as a psychology teacher in college who taught this. It definitely works.”

Another user commented:

“My doctor taught me this technique with slight variations when I had insomnia due to PTSD. Trust me it works 10 per cent once you get it down.”

The Filipino-Montrealer influencer has posted numerous other ways to fall asleep quicker, mainly aimed at insomniacs and others who face trouble sleeping.

