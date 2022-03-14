"I would pay extra not to be next to her": TikTok user slammed for posting her air travel hacks 

TikToker Wendy Karina (@wendygonewild) went viral on the app for her video sharing travel hacks. In the video with the caption, "Come prepared when you travel on long flights. Makes a difference!" Karina showed how she cozied up during 4 hours or longer flights. But many among the viewers did not agree with Karina, commenting that she lacked "flight etiquette."

In the video, she tied two hammock-like contraptions over the tray table to rest her bare feet and used an inflatable body rest cum neck pillow to support her upper body on the same table.

The video has gained massive attention and has collected over 5 million views and 97k likes.

TikTok users called Karina's behavior selfish and inconsiderate towards others

Users like Rachael S commented that Karina's behavior was selfish and inconsiderate towards her fellow passengers. Many coincided with her view, pointing out that the pressure applied by Krina's legs and body could make the person sitting in front of her uncomfortable.

Some even labeled her a "Karen," asking her to put on some shoes. One even claimed they would pay extra to avoid sitting next to her.

The video attracted the attention of a few flight attendants, one of whom shared that a passenger in her fight broke a tray table while using the inflatable pillow Karina was using. Another announced that she would make Karina remove the pillow and leg support because the trays were not strong enough.

However, Karina also found some supporters who thought they were great tips and really helpful for people suffering from post-flight swelling.

Wendy Karina replies to the critical comments

Karina took to the platform to address the negative comments as she posted a number of videos using the "Reply to the comment" feature.

In one of the videos where a fan complimented her feet, Karina addressed the "Karen" remarks. The creator was visibly upset over the comment and said she was nothing like it, as she believed that people were calling her that name because she had short hair. For your information, short blonde hair is associated with the image of a "Karen."

Her account on the platform has around 1k followers, where she posts snippets of her life traveling around the world.

