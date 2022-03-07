“Too many justifications and excuses”: 'RHOC' fans slam Lisa Barlow for defending her 'hot mic moment'

Reunion part 2 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) aired on Sunday. It was majorly focused on Lisa Barlow and the aftermath of her 'hot mic moment.'

For those unaware, Barlow went on a rant badmouthing Meredith Marks in one of the episodes. Although she shut her room door to avoid the camera when she had her meltdown, Barlow’s mic was on. The device captured her character and body shaming Marks that led to the end of their 10-year friendship.

Host Andy Cohen confronted Barlow about the same, but she tried to defend her words. Viewers felt that she didn’t genuinely apologize to Marks. Instead of accepting her mistake, Barlow kept making excuses and throwing shade at fellow housewives.

Em Klem @melK_mE Lisa wouldn't know how to make a genuine apology if Jesus himself told her how. Her words are so vague and shallow, no specifics. And too many justifications and excuses. #RHOSLC #RHOSLC reunion Lisa wouldn't know how to make a genuine apology if Jesus himself told her how. Her words are so vague and shallow, no specifics. And too many justifications and excuses. #RHOSLC #RHOSLCreunion https://t.co/63ro9PStdY

Fans call out Lisa Barlow’s “fake crying”

The 'hot mic incident' happened in the ladies’ Zion trip where Marks arrived late due to her father’s funeral. Barlow might have misheard the day wrong, which led to accusations and speculations. The housewives thought that Marks faked her father’s death.

Barlow tried to justify her side during the reunion episode, while Marks continued to call out her “fake words.” Later, Barlow apologized to the fellow housewife in a behind-the-scenes clip. While she apologized for talking ill about Marks, the latter pointed out that Barlow went on a rant about her whole family.

In response, Barlow said she was upset because Marks made fun of her renovation. The latter replied that if someone talks about her house, that doesn’t give Barlow the right to character shame Marks.

RHOC fans also slammed Barlow for fake crying and justifying her fault. Take a look at their reaction:

Veronica Alcala @verosreality I think Lisa’s true colors are finally showing… she’s a “Nasty Nice” girl. She can longer control the narrative. #RHOSLC I think Lisa’s true colors are finally showing… she’s a “Nasty Nice” girl. She can longer control the narrative. #RHOSLC

A.E. @EmeraldEclipses #RHOSLC Lisa’s getting into that risky Housewives territory where there are more excuses than apologies - she can’t go w/ a simple “I f*cked up & I’m sorry” without adding a layer of qualifications to it. Those RHs often end up on an island by themselves if they’re not careful Lisa’s getting into that risky Housewives territory where there are more excuses than apologies - she can’t go w/ a simple “I f*cked up & I’m sorry” without adding a layer of qualifications to it. Those RHs often end up on an island by themselves if they’re not careful😕 #RHOSLC https://t.co/Rd6AzCA1fn

Nicholas Barber @whats_your_muse Lisa Barlow is mad no one was supporting her. through what? your "shitty home" renovation and the launch of your crystal snake avida bottle... #RHOSLC Lisa Barlow is mad no one was supporting her. through what? your "shitty home" renovation and the launch of your crystal snake avida bottle... #RHOSLC https://t.co/tKHIRpHdNS

bravo intern @bravo_intern #RHOSLC Watching Lisa trying to defend all of the horrible things she said about Merideth makes me cringe Watching Lisa trying to defend all of the horrible things she said about Merideth makes me cringe 😬 #RHOSLC https://t.co/yu0qUnIPJ6

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss I would be surprised if Lisa had any friends IRL after this reunion. She still says Meredith is lying about her deceased father. She then gets up during the break and sits next to Meredith to talk about her rant. Jesus H. Idk how Meredith hasn't clocked her #RHOSLC I would be surprised if Lisa had any friends IRL after this reunion. She still says Meredith is lying about her deceased father. She then gets up during the break and sits next to Meredith to talk about her rant. Jesus H. Idk how Meredith hasn't clocked her #RHOSLC

Carbi B @mingfire I can't deal with the Lisa fake crying. All damn season #rhoslc I can't deal with the Lisa fake crying. All damn season #rhoslc

reuxmal @reuxmal Lisa Barlow threw a bunch of rocks and then hid her spray-tanned hands. Cowering & crying when confronted. How lame. Lame. Lame. Laaaammme. #rhoslc #rhoslc reunion Lisa Barlow threw a bunch of rocks and then hid her spray-tanned hands. Cowering & crying when confronted. How lame. Lame. Lame. Laaaammme. #rhoslc #rhoslcreunion https://t.co/K0PLf8wQxs

Jordan @jordan_j_2326 Lisa Barlow out here lying thru her teeth about what Meredith said on the phone. Smh. Lisa could have just admitted she got the days wrong. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #RHOSLC Lisa Barlow out here lying thru her teeth about what Meredith said on the phone. Smh. Lisa could have just admitted she got the days wrong. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #RHOSLC

What to expect from the 'RHOC' reunion part 3?

The reunion episode of RHOC is divided into three parts. While the first two parts have already aired, the final episode will be released next week.

The first part was focused on Mary Cosby and Lisa Barlow, and the second part dealt mainly with the latter. Cohen will dig deep into Jen Shah’s money laundering case in the upcoming episode.

Apart from the legal case, Cohen will talk about infidelity to housewives and husbands. A preview showed the host asking Seth Marks’ viewpoint on Barlow’s accusation that Meredith Marks slept with "half of New York." The clip ended with Cohen asking the housewives whether they thought Shah was guilty of fraud charges.

RHOC reunion part 3 will air on Sunday, March 13 at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

